Made in Hackney: Roasting Shed founders believe ‘life is too short to drink bad coffee’

Neil and Ricardo outside the garden shed they used to roast the coffee in Archant

Each week, the Gazette takes to the streets to unearth something being manufactured right here in Hackney.

The coffee range at the Roasting Shed The coffee range at the Roasting Shed

This week we speak to Neil Coyle from the Roasting Shed, which hand-roasts coffee beans from farmers around the world to make its speciality coffee.

Ricardo Rendon and Neil Coyle recently moved the business from their garden shed in Homerton to Mick’s Garage in Queens Yard, Hackney Wick.

The coffee connoisseurs select ethically-sourced beans, which they say command prices far higher than those of Fair Trade.

Each small batch is then roasted without automation, and each bag stamped and dated by hand.

Coffee beans cooling at the Roasting Shed Coffee beans cooling at the Roasting Shed

Neil told the Gazette it is “the true definition of a small batch roastery”.

“We put all of our energy, expertise and love for what we do into our coffee,” he said.

“We do this because life is too short to drink bad coffee.”