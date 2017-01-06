Man jailed after vicious, drunken street attack in Stepney caught on council CCTV

Jailed... George Jacomelli, caught on CCTV kicking his victim in the head in street brawl in Stepney MPS

George Jacomelli was so drunk he didn’t remember viciously kicking a man in the head who was lying on the pavement—but admitted he was the suspect caught on CCTV.

The 27-year-old was jailed yesterday to six years and four months for GBH with intent for the attack in London’s East End.

An operator at Tower Hamlets council’s CCTV control room on the Isle of Dogs spotted the attack from a traffic camera in Commercial Road, Stepney, and alerted police. They saw a man being knocked to the ground and another kicking him.

“Jacomelli repeatedly kicked the man with full force in the head as he lay vulnerable on the ground,” Det Sgt Rob Brown said after the sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court. “This was a vicious attack, but Jacomelli has been brought to justice—thanks to the witnesses coming forward.”

Jacomelli, from Iver in Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the attack that took place on December 19, 2015, during a street brawl at 5.45am involving several people.

Police found the 41-year-old victim lying on the ground near the corner of Jubilee Street with fractures to his cheek, chin and jaw and a broken nose.

The man had been kicked in the head several times, witnesses told police. He was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel for surgery, but made a full recovery. Nothing was stolen in the attack.

The CCTV operator gave police a description of the attacker. Two officers on patrol near Commercial Road spotted Jacomelli, who matched the suspect’s description.

Jacomelli was arrested in Camal Street and held for questioning, during which he admitted he was the suspect caught on camera. He had been drinking, but claimed he didn’t remember attacking his victim.