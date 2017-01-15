Search

Manor House: Armed police swarm Seven Sisters Road hunting man who threatened to shoot officers

23:15 16 January 2017

Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Archant

Armed police tonight swarmed Manor House in search of a man who threatened to shoot officers.

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemSternThe crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

The incident sparked a car chase through the streets, ending in a crash in Seven Sisters Road – but the man inside ran off before he could be arrested.

Photographs taken at the scene showed a smashed car facing the wrong way against the traffic after being boxed in by police.

And neighbours spoke of seeing armed units pour into the streets in the aftermath.

The drama unfolded at about 8.30pm when cops on patrol spotted a “suspect”-looking vehicle in Portland Rise. As they drove up, the passengers ran off.

Police at the scene in Portland Rise. Picture: @999LondonPolice at the scene in Portland Rise. Picture: @999London

The driver then pointed “what is believed to be a handgun” at the officers before speeding away. Police chased him to Seven Sisters Road, where they trapped the vehicle against a row of parked cars – but the driver managed to get out and run off. He has not been tracked down, but a “suspected firearm” was found inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

