MISSING: Have you seen Kelsey Price, 13, from Bromley-by-Bow

Police are appealing for help tonight to find a schoolgirl missing from her home in east London after she was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Kelsey Price, aged 13, was last seen in Twelvetrees Crescent in Bromley-by-Bow at around 3.30pm last Thursday.

She is described as slim, with long dark brown hair, who was wearing a school uniform when last seen, comprising a grey blazer, grey skirt and white shirt. She was also wearing a green puffa-style Ralph Lauren jacket.

Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for Kelsey’s welfare.

Police are appealling for anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts them on 101 or @MetCC.