‘Pitbull’ seized after attacking dog and its owner in Clissold Park

A dog, believed to be an American pitbull, was seized by police after it attacked another dog and its owner in Clissold Park.

Officers were called at about 1.45pm on January 15 and spoke to both owners and witnesses before taking the female pitbull to the kennels, where it is still waiting to be assessed.

The other dog suffered a small bite mark on its neck but the owner was uninjured.

No arrests were made. Hackney police and the Met’s dogs unit are investigating.

Hackney Council has urged anyone who witnesses a dog attack to contact the parks service on 020 8356 8428 or parks@hackney.gov.uk.