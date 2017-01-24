Police step up patrols as ‘prolific Stoke Newington mugger’ linked to 12 attacks in six weeks

A serial robber has targeted 12 people in Stoke Newington over the last three weeks, police believe.

The attacks 1. December 11, 9pm, Orpen Walk (robbery) 2. January 2, 9.30pm, Evering Road (robbery) 3. January 7, 6.30pm, outside Rectory Road Overground station (robbery) 4. January 13, 5.55pm, Clevedon Passage (robbery) 5. January 13, 9.25pm, inside Rectory Road Overground station (two victims robbed) 6. January 17, 6.40pm, Kynaston Road (attempted robbery) 7. January 17, 8.15pm, Brook Road (robbery) 8. January 18, 12.30am, Benthal Road (attempted robbery) 9. January 19, 3.45pm, Evering Road (robbery) 10. January 19, 5.40pm, Hackney Downs (robbery) 11. January 19, 7.45pm, Hackney Downs Studios (robbery) 12. January 21, 4.30am, Stoke Newington High Street junction with Stamford Hill (attempted robbery)

Eight similar muggings and three mugging attempts have happened in streets and train stations since January 2, while cops say an earlier robbery on December 11 is likely to have been carried out by the same man. Most happened after dark but one was at 3.45pm.

Police have stepped up patrols in the days since the attacks began. The most recent was on Saturday.

In each case, witnesses and victims have described the attacker as a dark-skinned black man aged 25 to 30 who is 6ft tall.

And in every case the attacker has threatened his victims with violence, stealing mobile phones and cash from 10 of them.

On some occasions, police say, he began by begging his victims for money, saying he is homeless or suffering from mental health issues, before turning aggressive.

He was wearing a light grey tracksuit top and bottoms during a number of the attacks.

Det Insp Paul Ridley said today: “This suspect is extremely brazen and has been targeting his victims in busy areas during broad daylight, as well as the hours of darkness.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the description of our suspect or who has any information about the robberies to contact us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have previously been approached by the suspect or fallen victim at the hands of this suspect but may not have reported it. I would urge you to come forward and assist our investigation.

“I can assure residents that police patrols in the affected areas have been stepped up and my investigation team are working relentlessly to identify this suspect and prevent any further incidents.

“But I would also ask that the community remain vigilant and alert police if you have any information.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and mention Operation Ashton.