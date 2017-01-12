Search

Advanced search

Children’s music chief gets MBE for service to education in Tower Hamlets and The City

17:36 12 January 2017

Karen Brock (inset) and pupils from Swanlea and Mossfield schools at Hackney Round Chapel

Karen Brock (inset) and pupils from Swanlea and Mossfield schools at Hackney Round Chapel

Kois Miah/TH Cll

The woman behind a groundbreaking arts and music education service for children in London’s deprived East End has been awarded an MBE for services to education.

Comment
Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra at York HallTower Hamlets Youth Orchestra at York Hall

Karen Brock’s award was given in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, but details have only been announced by Tower Hamlets council today.

She is head of Tower Hamlets Arts & Music Education Service, known by its initials as ‘Thames’, which recruits youngsters from schools to learn instruments good enough to play at major London festivals.

The service runs the Tower Hamlets Youth Orchestra which performs regularly at Bethnal Green’s York Hall and other major London venues.

Sir John Cass pupils play steel drums at Hackney Round ChapelSir John Cass pupils play steel drums at Hackney Round Chapel

It also has two thriving music centres, several music ensembles, a youth dance troupe and a young artists and curators group.

Karen’s leadership has made sure that loans of instruments remain free to the children and that schools provide free music lessons to all pupils, lowering the barriers to make music.

“Karen’s award is a richly-deserved recognition for the work her music education service carries out,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said. “It’s clear that Karen’s dedication running outstanding arts and music education is part of our success as a local education authority.”

Young violinists at the 'Take a Bow' rehearsalsYoung violinists at the 'Take a Bow' rehearsals

The service set up in 2006 has expanded the arts and music education now available to youngsters from all backgrounds and leads the Music Education Hub for Tower Hamlets and the City of London. Around 11,500 pupils are learning instruments every week in primary and secondary schools.

Karen said: “This honour for my work is a testament to the contribution my colleagues have made over the past decade.”

Many pupils have gone on to win scholarships to prestigious establishments including the Purcell School and the Junior Guildhall School of Music.

Some 3,000 pupils and almost a-thousand hours of music are taught in Tower Hamlets schools every week, providing regular music and arts tuition for all youngsters in both Tower Hamlets and the City.

Keywords: John Biggs Tower Hamlets council Tower Hamlets

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists