Donald Trump petition: Hackney North and Stoke Newington has UK’s second-highest number of anti-Trump backers
13:06 30 January 2017
PA Wire/PA Images
Approaching 8,000 people in Diane Abbott’s Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency have backed a petition urging the government not to let US president Donald Trump visit the Queen.
As of 11.45pm, 7,548 people – 5.5 per cent of the constituency population – had signed the petition calling for Mr Trump to be prevented from making a UK state visit in the wake of his immigration clampdown.
That quantity put it second in the UK – behind only Bristol West’s 7,667.
In Meg Hillier’s Hackney South and Shoreditch constituency, 6,760 people – 5.3pc – had signed.
