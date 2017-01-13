Search

Advanced search

Radical barber Pat back in business after Balls Pond Road fire that cost him his salon and home

07:00 16 January 2017

Pat unpacks his 'barber shop in a backpack' for the Gazette's photographer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pat unpacks his 'barber shop in a backpack' for the Gazette's photographer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A barber whose Balls Pond Road salon was destroyed by a fire in November is back in business – despite the fact the blaze made him homeless.

Comment
The scene of the blaze in Balls Pond Road in November. Picture: Catherine BethuneThe scene of the blaze in Balls Pond Road in November. Picture: Catherine Bethune

Pat Rudman, 71, now runs his business through word of mouth and he posts leaflets advertising his haircuts at bus stops when he can afford to print them from internet cafes.

“Will I open another shop? Of course I will,” Pat said. “But agents want one to two months’ rent in advance and that could take six months to a year to get.”

He charges £4 plus travel costs for his haircuts.

He also claims to have cut Islington North MP and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s hair at one time.

Pat's salon before the fire. Picture: Richard PreddyPat's salon before the fire. Picture: Richard Preddy

He said: “It was over 10 years ago when his hair was long like a hippie. He was one of my first customers.”

Azam Khorasani, 35 and unemployed, of Caledonian Road, has been Pat’s loyal customer and friend for 10 years.

“Pat stays with me every now and again and I just try and assist him any way I can,” he told the Gazette.

Pat carries the tools of his trade on his back, calling it his “barber shop in a backpack”. His toolbox includes a razor, scissors, gloves, a cape, cream and WD-40 for good measure.

Pat with his mobile salon. Picture: Polly HancockPat with his mobile salon. Picture: Polly Hancock

His left wrist still has the band Homerton Hospital gave him when he was admitted with burns following the fire that damaged his business.

The salon was known for the radical messages neatly inked on its shopfront.

One of those messages referred to the “pro-good revolution”, which shares Pat’s initials.

The building was also Pat’s home: he lived, and made food for the homeless, in the back behind a curtain.

“I was preparing food when I smelled gas and heard the fire alarm,” he said. “I pulled the curtain back and all I could see was fire.”

He still carries his charred mobile phone as a reminder.

“I don’t ask for charity, but people have helped me,” he said – showing the Gazette a new phone he was given.

Related articles

Keywords: Labour Party

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Radical barber Pat back in business after Balls Pond Road fire that cost him his salon and home

07:00 Alahna Kindred
Pat unpacks his 'barber shop in a backpack' for the Gazette's photographer. Picture: Polly Hancock

A barber whose Balls Pond Road salon was destroyed by a fire in November is back in business – despite the fact the blaze made him homeless.

Homerton girl lands dream role in film industry

Yesterday, 12:00 Sam Gelder
Laura Perrachon got her job through the programme

A young Homerton woman is making her way in the film industry thanks to a National Lottery funded project.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Friday, January 13, 2017 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Friday, January 13, 2017 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Friday, January 13, 2017 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Gang rivals Dalston shootout in front of police

Ozgur Ozdemir

Two gangsters guilty of murdering schoolgirl in Hoxton chicken shop

Agnes: Died when shot through the neck

KNITTED mini Stoke Newington Common is on show at library – and will feature in Chelsea Fringe Festival

A team of knitters have created a model of Stokey Common out of wool - and it's being included in the Chelsea Fringe Festival (Picture: Ken Mears)

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Mehmet Degerli
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists