Search

Advanced search

Rehoused East End families make a move to stay where they are at Shadwell

14:16 13 January 2017

Ricardo Gury moves into his new home at Shadwell

Ricardo Gury moves into his new home at Shadwell

© Domenico Pugliese

Families waiting 10 years to be rehoused have been given new homes in the same neighbourhood as part of a housing association’s “localism” policy in London’s East End.

Comment
Ricardo and the baby settle into their new homeRicardo and the baby settle into their new home

The new Ernmore Apartments scheme just off The Highway on Shadwell’s Glamis housing estate has been opened by Eastend Homes in partnership with Telford developers.

“Some of the families have been waiting for suitable accommodation for 10 years,” letting manager Gaye Brown said. “We offered them a home they like, close to their family and they see their future in.”

Each flat is unique in design, to be either completely accessible for wheelchairs or to accommodate larger families.

New tenant Ricardo Gury (pictured moving in) said: “Once we had the keys we just couldn’t wait to move in. We feel so ‘at home’ in our new flat, so much better than where we lived before. It’s a great start to 2017.”

The housing association has made a commitment to build homes for families in their own neighbourhoods rather than rehouse them away from the East End that they’re familiar with. It also claims that every flat is “at genuinely affordable social rent” in line with Tower Hamlets council’s rental policy.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney News Stories

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Yesterday, 19:22 Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly raped in Victoria Park in the early hours this morning.

‘Iconic’ Shoreditch Artwall can stay put

Yesterday, 14:57 Emma Bartholomew
Street artist Zabou's work 'Shoreditch Curtain'

Developers of a luxury complex have promised an iconic graffiti wall which promotes up-and-coming street artists can remain.

Rio staff taking action against bosses in ongoing pay dispute

Yesterday, 14:40 Sam Gelder
Protesters outside the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Wednesday last week (Picture: Julia Sukan del Rio)

Staff at Dalston’s Rio cinema are taking action against bosses, claiming they are trying to block negotiations about wages and conditions.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun sentenced to 12 years for Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Yesterday, 11:32 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife’s new lover – and his best friend of 20 years.

400-homes plan for Nightingale Estate gets green light

Yesterday, 11:12 Sam Gelder
Architects at Karakusevic Carson have designed the new-look Nightingale Estate. Picture: Hackney Council.

Disused land on a Lower Clapton estate will be transformed into 400 homes after ambitious plans were passed by councillors.

Concern grows for Volodymyr Grybinchak, missing from Hackney for one week

Yesterday, 07:53 Emma Bartholomew
Volodymyr Grybinchak

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a man who has been missing from Hackney for a week.

Dalston love triangle killing: Jealous husband Huseyin Akkoyun guilty of Mehmet Degerli manslaughter

Thu, 15:19 Emma Bartholomew
Mehmet Degerli

A jealous husband who killed his estranged wife’s new lover in a Dalston car park is today facing jail after being convicted of manslaughter.

Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Thu, 14:54 Sam Gelder
Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man fighting for his life after second Dalston stabbing in 12 hours

The scene of the second stabbing in Arcola Street.

Woman raped in Victoria Park

Victoria park taped off and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s Bridge Academy head ‘keeping mum’ over uniform mistake

Bridge Academy

Exclusive: Guydance Dacres shooting: Fresh appeal on 20th anniversary of teen’s ‘Murder Mile’ nightclub death

Guydance Dacres, right, was shot dead in Chimes nightclub in January 1997.

Cat found completely skinned: Second animal mutilated in Hackney within three weeks

A file image of a grey and white kitten. Picture: Clemens V Vogelsang/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists