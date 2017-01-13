Rehoused East End families make a move to stay where they are at Shadwell

Ricardo Gury moves into his new home at Shadwell © Domenico Pugliese

Families waiting 10 years to be rehoused have been given new homes in the same neighbourhood as part of a housing association’s “localism” policy in London’s East End.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ricardo and the baby settle into their new home Ricardo and the baby settle into their new home

The new Ernmore Apartments scheme just off The Highway on Shadwell’s Glamis housing estate has been opened by Eastend Homes in partnership with Telford developers.

“Some of the families have been waiting for suitable accommodation for 10 years,” letting manager Gaye Brown said. “We offered them a home they like, close to their family and they see their future in.”

Each flat is unique in design, to be either completely accessible for wheelchairs or to accommodate larger families.

New tenant Ricardo Gury (pictured moving in) said: “Once we had the keys we just couldn’t wait to move in. We feel so ‘at home’ in our new flat, so much better than where we lived before. It’s a great start to 2017.”

The housing association has made a commitment to build homes for families in their own neighbourhoods rather than rehouse them away from the East End that they’re familiar with. It also claims that every flat is “at genuinely affordable social rent” in line with Tower Hamlets council’s rental policy.