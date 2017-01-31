Search

‘Shoreditch is becoming the Wild West’ say neighbours fighting booze bid from wine bar

15:37 31 January 2017

The two buildings that could become Edwin's Wine Bar. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Neighbours opposing an alcohol licence for a new wine bar in Shoreditch say the area is already like the “Wild West”.

Councillors will consider the bid from Edwin Chan next week. He wants to open Edwin’s Wine Bar in two units – an off licence and a sandwich shop – opposite The Old King’s Head pub in Scrutton Street.

But eight objections have been submitted to the council by locals who say there are already too many licensed premises causing late-night noise.

One neighbour called for a ban on more licensed venue. He wrote: “The south Shoreditch area is fast becoming like the Wild West every weekend and it is totally unfair that residents who live in the area have to keep putting up with more and more unsocial behaviour from people going to more and more bars selling alcohol only.”

Another hit out, saying the area was “rapidly becoming part of the Shoreditch scene”.

A decision will be made on Tuesday night.

