Stamford Hill crash: Boy, 10, fighting for life after being hit by van

The boy was hit in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill. Picture: @999London Archant

A boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a van in Stamford Hill this morning.

The child, believed to be 10, suffered serious head injuries after being struck in Ravensdale Road just after 8.30am and was rushed to hospital by medics. Police say his inujuries are life threatening.

Scotland Yard said the driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

The road is closed and drivers are being urged to take an alternative route.