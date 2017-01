Stamford Hill road closed due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

Ravensdale Road has been closed by police. Picture: @999London Archant

Police shut off a road in Stamford Hill this morning due to a “suspicious vehicle”.

A cordon was put up in Ravensdale Road and an ambulance and fire engine were sent to the scene, but it was reopened at about 10.45am after being given the all clear.

The Gazette has contacted police over the exact reason for the closure.