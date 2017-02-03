Start-up of the week: Shoreditch, obviously, has a vegan doner kebab stall called What the Pitta

Roj Gul and Cem Yildiz in front of their stall in Shoreditch High Street. Picture: Alahna Kindred Archant

The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Hackney. This week we visit What the Pitta! in Shoreditch – because of course Hackney has a vegan kebab stall.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s hard to miss this vibrant-green stall in Shoreditch High Street, which houses Hackney’s only vegan doner kebab shop.

Cem Yildiz, 28, and Roj Gul, 24, told the Gazette What the Pitta! is about changing the perception of the doner kebab – it contains soya instead of meat – and promoting a healthy lifestyle. “We aren’t trying to make people vegan – it’s more about being a meat-reducer,” Cem said.

Roj added: “We have a lot of regular customers who are meat eaters. It’s not about if it is meat or not – it’s about tasting good.”

Cem and Roj went to Freiburg, Germany, to learn how to make vegan kebabs from Roj’s uncle last summer. What the Pitta! opened in August after they returned – and word spread “really fast”. And why did they choose Hackney? “Because the demand is there.”