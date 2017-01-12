Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill Post Offices under threat in latest cull

Diane Abbott MP joined CWU members outside the Kingsland High Street Post Office when they walked out in December. Picture: Polly Hancock. Archant

Fifteen jobs are under threat at the Post Offices in Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill, which have been included in the latest national cull and look set to close.

The Post Office announced the decision to “seek partners” for 37 of its Crown branches on Tuesday as it looks to balance the books.

And among them are the Stoke Newington High Street and Stamford Hill branch, which have 15 staff members between them.

It follows the announcement last summer that 62 branches would be shut or sold off, including the one in Kingsland High Street, where workers went on strike last month to fight the potential loss of 22 jobs.

Post Office bosses argue it will help keep branches where customers want them, and that jobs can be transferred to the private firms.

But the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) said the move was “evidence the Post Office is in crisis” and the Hackney representative Clive Tickner believes it will “decimate” the service.

Half of the 62 branches that closed last year have already been moved into shops, and Clive said it will be more of the same.

“They’re going to close them down and stick them in the back of a shop somewhere,” he said. “There will no longer be a proper service for anyone in the area, it will be decimated.”

Clive said the process would probably take more than a year but echoed the union’s general secretary Dave Ward, who said on Tuesday they would fight the move.

Mr Ward said: “The board of the company, backed by the government, is simply pursuing a strategy of slash and burn.

“75,000 postcards were returned to the government signed by members of the public calling for an end to the closure and franchise programme - the Post Office and the government have completely ignored their views.

The majority of Britain’s 11,500 Post Offices are already run as franchises, with the, Stoke Newington, Stamford Hill and Kingsland High Street among the handful that aren’t.