Swinging on a star: Medal joy for Hoxton’s National Centre for Circus Arts’ grads

16:10 03 February 2017

Lj Marles won the Cirque Ph�nix prize at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris (Photo: Bertil Nilsson)

Copyright Bertil Nilsson. All rights reserved.

Two graduates from Hoxton’s National Centre for Circus Arts have become the first graduates from their degree to win medals at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris.

Korri Singh Aulakh won the silver medal at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris (Photo: Bertil Nilsson)Korri Singh Aulakh won the silver medal at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain in Paris (Photo: Bertil Nilsson)

Korri Singh Aulakh, who first started his training at the National Centre at the age of 12, won the silver medal at the festival, the world’s premier showcase event for circus arts.

Lj Marles won the Cirque Phénix prize at the festival, which is now in it’s 38th year.

Both performers trained as aerialists at the circus centre in Coronet Street.

