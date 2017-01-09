Tube strike causes woes for Canary Wharf commuters at Stratford

Commuters at Stratford station this morning during the Tube strike Archant

Today’s Tube strike was a mixed bag for commuters going through Stratford this morning, with travellers bound for Canary Wharf stuck in long queues whilst some routes had only minor disruption.

Overground and TfL Rail workers were not on strike, so these services were operating smoothly, albeit busier than usual as people used them as alternatives to the Tube.

However, the situation on the Jubilee Line was rather different.

Commuters arriving before 8.45am were confronted with the sight of all three Jubilee platforms shuttered and out-of-bounds, but they were soon reopened with a reduced service running to West Ham, Canning Town and Canada Water only.

This eased the congestion in the station considerably, but did little to help the many travellers who were trying to get to work in Canary Wharf.

A small army of stewards on the concourse were advising people to use the DLR instead, leading to queues up the stairs and along the mezzanine – although people were able to move more freely after 9.30am.

Risk manager Nick Davies, 37, was trying to get to the financial centre from Wanstead: “It’s not usually this bad because the Jubilee Line can usually get there, but now there’s a bottleneck.

“I’m contemplating going home but I’m not even sure I could get there.”

Despite this disruption, Nick was stoic and the atmosphere across the station was one of calm resignation: “It’s a bit frustrating because it’s impacting so many people but one day for strike action isn’t the end of the world.”

Jade Rice, 26, was trying to get from Snaresbrook to Stockwell: “I left 20 minutes early in the hope I would be on time and stood on the platform for half an hour. I’m a little bit exasperated.”

“I’m an office administrator so I should be there before everyone else!”

Did you make it into work this morning? Share your experiences with us on Twitter @NewhamRecorder or in the comments below.