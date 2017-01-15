Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted in-form striker Olivier Giroud suffered an ankle injury during his team’s impressive 4-0 win over Swansea.

The France international opened the scoring at the Liberty Stadium – during the first match of Swans’ new head coach Paul Clemnet’s reign – eight minutes before the break as he continued his impressive goalscoring run.

However Giroud – who has now hit nine in the last nine games – was hurt in the build-up to the goal and indicated to the bench he had injured his left ankle moments after lifting the ball past former Gunners’ keeper Lukas Fabianski.

But the striker who has now hit 92 goals for the North Londoners rallied and played on until the hour mark when he was substituted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 31-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new long-term contract this week will be assessed over the next 24 hours in the hope he didn’t sustain a serious injury.

Speaking afterwards Wenger said: “He has an ankle problem. I don’t know how bad it is. It’s being assessed by our doctor. I hope it’s not bad but he is limping.”