Search

Advanced search

Swansea City v Arsenal: your best bets

07:15 12 January 2017

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

PA Wire/PA Images

On paper, Saturday’s Premier League clash between the Gunners and Swansea at the Liberty Stadium has ‘away win’ written all over it.

Comment

Aside from their pre-Christmas defeats at Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal have not lost a league match since the opening day of the campaign, while Swansea have lost four of their last five league fixtures; no wonder William Hill price them at 6/1 to win.

However, given what’s at stake for the home side, who have flirted uncomfortably with the relegation zone all season, this is no foregone conclusion. Arsenal might be Skybet’s 4/9 jollies, but few punters are anticipating a walkover.

Arsene Wenger’s side won 3-2 when the sides last met in October, a result which the match stats team at bettingexpert.com report was something of a rarity for this fixture – only one of the pair’s previous eight duels had ended in a home win.

Nonetheless, in-form striker Olivier Giroud is bet365’s 9/2 favourite to open the scoring on Saturday, with Marathonbet chalking 6/1 about a 1-0 victory for Wenger’s men.

Most backers expect the contest to be dominated by defences, a stance which complements the appeal of both 888sport’s 4/1 odds posted about the draw and BetVictor’s 11/2 for both halves to end all-square.

Elsewhere, Fernando Llorente is a 3/1 shot with bet365 to score at any time, while 10bet chalk a massive 20/1 about a 1-0 home victory.

In other markets, BetVictor’s 5/4 for the match to yield fewer than 2.5 goals looks decent value, while the 7/5 Ladbrokes offer for the Gunners to retain a clean sheet has proved popular among punters.

Paddy Power rate the chances of Arsenal securing maximum points without conceding to be a 9/5 shot, and 188bet post 5/2 in favour of them enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

Odds courtesy of customisable odds comparison site SmartBets.com. Make sure you’re getting the best free tips online at www.bettingexpert.com.

TOP TIPS

Arsenal to win: 4/9, Skybet

Arsenal to win when starting with a one-goal deficit: 6/5, Coral

Arsenal to win 2-0: 13/2, bet365

Keywords: Olivier Giroud Premier League Swansea

Latest Hackney Sports News

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

09:00 George Sessions
Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sammy Moore set to make his first appearance for O’s this season

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino admits summer signing Vincent Janssen is enduring a difficult period and was downcast after his latest outing against Aston Villa – but the Tottenham manager insists he is unconcerned by the striker’s struggles.

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on departure of Jay Simpson to MLS outfit Philadelphia Union

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Yesterday, 16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Thu, 17:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Spurs boss: We must show we have learned from our last meeting with West Brom

Thu, 14:12 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion gives Tottenham an opportunity to show they have learned from the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

O’s Roach helps Histon earn back-to-back wins

Thu, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin).

Sammy Moore and Freddy Moncur return to Brisbane Road, but Michael Clark plus five current academy players are still on loan at non-league clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists