Search

Advanced search

Clapton climb to top of table

09:27 05 February 2017

Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton 1 Waltham Forest 0

Comment

Clapton took over at the top of the Essex Senior League table thanks to a slender win at the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday.

Johnny Ashman’s first-half penalty proved enough for Jon Fowell’s men to claim victory and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches to leapfrog long-time leaders Barking and reach the summit.

But Blues, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Hullbridge after losing 4-2 to Tons a week earlier, have four matches in hand with which to try and make up for the one-point gap and regain pole position in the title race.

Ashman struck from the spot to claim his fifth goal in all competitions this season and put Tons ahead at the break and the home side went close to doubling their advantage early in the second half when Ryan Reed hit a post.

Tons were awarded a second penalty in the later stages of the match, but Ashman saw a chipped effort hit the crossbar and stay out.

It didn’t prove damaging, though, as Tons took three points to ensure they would look down on the rest of the division for a week, at least, until they host Sawbridgeworth and Barking entertain Takeley next weekend.

Clapton: Olajide, Ashman, Awoderu, Blackwood, Cook, Duyile (Bouho), Ebengo, Egbejale, Mugoya (Nielsen), Reed (Nzuruba), Vigo.

*London Bari were hit for six by Ilford in their latest outing at Cricklefield Stadium.

The home side raced into a 5-0 lead by the half-time interval and struck again after the restart, before Bari claimed two goals as consolation in a 6-2 loss.

After a third successive defeat, with 15 goals conceded, 16th-placed Bari will look to bounce back when they host fellow strugglers Wadham Lodge, two places and four points below them in the table, at the Old Spotted Dog next weekend.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Clapton climb to top of table

09:27
Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton 1 Waltham Forest 0

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough

Yesterday, 19:38 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Harry Kane scores the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Picture: PA

Harry Kane scored a second-half penalty as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane, capitalising on Arsenal and Liverpool’s defeats. Here are five talking points.

Webb praises Cisak’s reaction

Yesterday, 18:50 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s manager praises supporters for sticking with players in second half and pleased with Sam Sargeant’s performance

Webb suffers defeat in first O’s match

Yesterday, 17:02 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Danny Webb looks on at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Carlisle United 2

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Yesterday, 14:25 Ben Kosky
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

LOFT show support for Webb and O’s squad

Yesterday, 11:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

LOFT call on supporters to come together to back current players at Brisbane Road in their fight to avoid relegation from League Two this season

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum anguishes in pain after going down injured at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny Webb will be without top goalscorer Paul McCallum for his first match as manager

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Fri, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough

Harry Kane scores the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Picture: PA

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists