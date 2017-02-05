Clapton climb to top of table

Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton 1 Waltham Forest 0

Clapton took over at the top of the Essex Senior League table thanks to a slender win at the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday.

Johnny Ashman’s first-half penalty proved enough for Jon Fowell’s men to claim victory and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches to leapfrog long-time leaders Barking and reach the summit.

But Blues, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Hullbridge after losing 4-2 to Tons a week earlier, have four matches in hand with which to try and make up for the one-point gap and regain pole position in the title race.

Ashman struck from the spot to claim his fifth goal in all competitions this season and put Tons ahead at the break and the home side went close to doubling their advantage early in the second half when Ryan Reed hit a post.

Tons were awarded a second penalty in the later stages of the match, but Ashman saw a chipped effort hit the crossbar and stay out.

It didn’t prove damaging, though, as Tons took three points to ensure they would look down on the rest of the division for a week, at least, until they host Sawbridgeworth and Barking entertain Takeley next weekend.

Clapton: Olajide, Ashman, Awoderu, Blackwood, Cook, Duyile (Bouho), Ebengo, Egbejale, Mugoya (Nielsen), Reed (Nzuruba), Vigo.

*London Bari were hit for six by Ilford in their latest outing at Cricklefield Stadium.

The home side raced into a 5-0 lead by the half-time interval and struck again after the restart, before Bari claimed two goals as consolation in a 6-2 loss.

After a third successive defeat, with 15 goals conceded, 16th-placed Bari will look to bounce back when they host fellow strugglers Wadham Lodge, two places and four points below them in the table, at the Old Spotted Dog next weekend.