Search

Advanced search

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

07:25 19 January 2017

Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Archant

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Comment

Rashad Lamar added a double, with Jason Burwood also on target in Mile End’s thumping victory – while Aaron Marston netted all of El Valiente’s goals as they beat Top Red 3-1, with Jack Hewitt replying.

Hacquenye were the highest scorers across the ties, thrashing Eastside Allstars 8-2 with Huseyin Yilmaz netting a brace and Mehmet Kamalak, Firat Pirbuoa, Yasin Ozan, Hasan Dueuyuran, Ozan Cuce and Mehmet Tasci also on the mark.

Daniel London scored twice for London United Sports in their 6-2 victory over Kentish Albion, with Christian Londono, Juan Camilo, Diego Ruiz and David Hoyos all finding the net.

John Gilroy’s double, along with goals from Corrin Harrison, George Oakley, Doren Farmer and Tom Clancy, helped Shakespeare to a 6-1 success against Young London Meteors.

Sam Cashman hit a hat-trick, with Daniel Roche and Anthony Singh also on target, as FC Stepney ran out 5-1 winners against Highfield, while Mustard also progressed with a 4-2 win over Dynamics.

Bartlett emerged triumphant in a penalty shoot-out, beating Bocca Albion 5-3 after a 2-2 draw, while Eagles edged out Brazilian Boys 5-4.

Ola Olademeji scored twice for Delta Athletic as they overcame Bethune 4-1 in the Dickie Davies Cup, with Danyal Veli and Nathan Millington also finding the net.

Doubles from David Dice and Daniel Little, along with a Jamie Nichols strike, gave Caledonian Park a 5-2 victory in their tie with Regent’s Park Rovers, despite Stan Taggart’s brace.

FC BKT are also through after their 5-1 win over Denne, while South London Sharks defeated Waltham Forest 4-2, courtesy of Joe Cridland’s double and goals from Andy Stockbridge and James Alawi.

Maxim Voloshiv netted five times as FC Krystal won a high-scoring encounter with Riviera in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, despite Elton Dervishaj replying with a hat-trick.

In Division Two, a treble from Qasim Zaidi earned Walthamstow Red Star a 4-1 win against Jay Cubed, with Hamza Hussain also on the mark and Ricky Bartle hitting a consolation.

Hackney Wednesday were also victorious as they overcame Tommy Flynn’s 5-3, with Fergus McIntosh scoring two goals and Martin Davies, Joe Jasmin and Rob Lupton one apiece.

Jack Male registered a hat-trick for Gladstone Wanderers in their 5-2 win over Chelmo in Division Three, with Scott Crouch and Tom Carter also on the scoresheet.

FC Manor squeezed past Wojak Sunday 4-3 – and there were also plenty of goals in Division Four.

East London led the way as they routed Bow Badgers 7-1, with James Steer scoring a hat-trick, while Eastway Olympia and CP2 shared the points in a 4-4 draw.

Goals from Leroy Wiggins and Jamie Donnelly gave Birkbeck Orient B a 2-1 win against FC 22, while Quinine overcame Wenlock Arms B by the same scoreline.

Keywords: Mile End Premier Division Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division

Latest Hackney Sports News

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

07:25
Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

07:10
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

It’s often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors’ form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

Victoria Park Community League aiming to attract new teams for 30th season

Yesterday, 17:00 Ben Grounds
Technosys CC won the double in the Victoria Park League last season

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League is going from strength to strength, with plans afoot to mark its 30th anniversary at the heart of the amateur sports scene.

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Yesterday, 16:00 Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

Dunne departs O’s

Yesterday, 14:34 George Sessions
Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards discusses 17-year-old striker, who is set to return from injury this weekend

Okolie turns professional

Yesterday, 11:56 Ned Keating
Lawrence Okolie has turned professional after joining Matchroom (pic: Matchroom)

Cruiserweight came to prominence in amateur game with superb 2016

Bowery joins Railwaymen

Tue, 16:09 George Sessions
Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Aston Villa striker first of many expected to depart Brisbane Road this month

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne departs O’s

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists