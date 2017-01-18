Search

Alan Dunne departs Leyton Orient by mutual consent

14:34 18 January 2017

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

Leyton Orient have announced the departure of experience defender Alan Dunne by mutual consent.

The ex-Millwall captain agreed a two-year deal with O’s in the summer of 2015, but has struggled for form at Brisbane Road.

Dunne initially impressed under Ian Hendon, although a succession of poor performances resulted in him being frozen out of the team.

After giving away a penalty at Hartlepool United on November 2015, the defender went nearly a whole year without playing for Orient.

It was only when Alberto Cavasin took over that Dunne was given an opportunity and he made his comeback in the EFL Trophy at Southend United on October 4.

The former Millwall skipper featured in eight games during the Italians rein, but failed to make an appearance since Andy Edwards was appointed manager on November 23.

And the club have now confirmed this afternoon Dunne’s time at Orient has come to an end. A statement read: “The experienced defender arrived in E10 last summer following his release from Millwall, and went on to make a total of 18 appearances during his time with the O’s.

“We would like thank Alan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

This news follows hot on the heels that striker Jordan Bowery has joined league rivals Crewe Alexandra on loan.

Dunne and Bowery are not expected to be the only players to depart Brisbane Road this week with the likes of Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes all transfer listed on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude to the O’s supporters who backed him during his time in east London.

Dunne said: “Thanks to all who supported me at Orient, the fans and to all the players. I really enjoyed my time with them. The club has some fantastic people there and I wish you all the best in the future.”

