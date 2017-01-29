Search

Advanced search

Andy Edwards resigns as Leyton Orient manager to take job with Football Association

14:15 29 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

Comment

Andy Edwards has resigned as manager of Leyton Orient after releasing a statement this afternoon.

The decision by the 45-year-old means his seven-year association with the Brisbane Road club is over.

A statement by Edwards this afternoon, read: “It is with regret that I have made the decision to stand down as manager of Leyton Orient FC.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but I feel that it is in the best interests of my career and my family.

“I have been offered and duly accepted a role working within the coaching department of the Football Association.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked for the club for over seven and a half years.

“I thank the chairman (Francesco Becchetti) for the opportunity to manage the team and I thank all staff, players and supporters for the backing that they have given to me in my time here.

“It goes without saying that I wish Leyton Orient FC every success in the challenge ahead and in the longer term future.”

Edwards departs O’s after nine games as manager, having taken over on November 23, and two as caretaker boss back in September and October.

Although the ex-Southend United defender lost seven matches overall, he was given a thankless task.

Edwards wasn’t allowed to strengthen in the January transfer window and has been beset by several injuries.

The former Orient academy boss won two matches in charge and picked up two draws at Barnet and at home to Cambridge United.

Nobody could begrudge Edwards moving on, but it is another pivotal blow for the east Londoners.

The former Peterborough United centre back joined Orient back in 2009 and oversaw huge changes at the academy and has been responsible for developing the likes of Moses Odubajo and many others.

While the first-team have struggled this season, the youth have flourished and Edwards has been involved in some capacity with all of them.

Even though the job as Orient manager was incredibly tough, Edwards acted with professionalism and dignity throughout and deserves the respect of O’s fans for that and his work with the academy.

A statement by the League Two club on the managerial position is set to be made at some point today.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Francesco Becchetti Football Association

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Webb appointed Orient manager

15:09 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

14:15 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

‘Trio-Walcott’ nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Yesterday, 19:21 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Yesterday, 17:15 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Tottenham twice came from behind to beat League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie at White Hart Lane. Here are five talking points.

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Fri, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s squad men must shoulder the responsibility of overcoming League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie if they want to have long-term futures at the club.

Collins extends stay at O’s

Fri, 18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Collins extends stay at O’s

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Hackney man wins award after umpiring Wimbledon final

Umpire James Keothavong

Thomas departs Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists