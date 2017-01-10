Search

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half admitted interim manager Rossi Eames after 3-1 win at Leyton Orient

15:00 10 January 2017

Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Barnet’s interim manager Rossi Eames admitted it was important they didn’t get frustrated at Leyton Orient on Saturday after missing some good chances in the first half at Brisbane Road.

The Bees claimed a 3-1 win in League Two following a Ricardo Santos double and a stoppage time struck by Curtis Weston.

Simeon Akinola, John Akinde and Mauro Vilhete all failed to take advantage of promising chances initially, however, as it remained goalless at the break.

Eames said: “The timing of the goals is always important, but I thought we were a threat all game. We created a lot of opportunities and it was only a matter of time really so we’re pleased.

“Sometimes you do get frustrated when you don’t take your chances, but the important thing is to keep calm. If you keep creating it is only a matter of time and the other mission was to keep switched on.

“Leyton Orient could hit us on the counter-attack anytime and if you don’t put your chances away, sometimes it can bite you.”

Former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Santos was the difference between the two London clubs at Brisbane Road.

The 21-year-old only signed for Barnet on January 1, but has already made a big impact for the Bees against Plymouth Argyle and O’s.

“Ricardo stops goals and scores them. He has been doing some finishing practise with Akinde so that’s worked out well,” said Eames.

“The chairman Anthony Kleanthoushas been fantastic bringing Ricardo in at the age he is and he’s been immense in his first two games.”

Barnet’s other joint-manager Henry Newman joined Eames in lavishing praise on the ability of the ex-Peterborough United ace.

Although Santos’ first goal occurred after a mistake by Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak, his second was courtesy of a wonderful flick.

Newman added: “The chairman has been absolutely fantastic in terms of the signings we have made and we’ve got them in early.

“We’re hoping we can bring in one or two more and as Rossi said we are looking upwards. You’ve seen from the performance against Plymouth and Saturday that we have the capability to move up the table and be competing at the top end.

“The important word is investment. We’ve got a player in Ricardo that has a lot to learn, but he has a great foundation to start from.

“He is 21 and you’ve seen against Orient how strong he is aerially and how good he is with the ball at his feet.

“The chairman is looking at Ricardo and thinking not only can he perform well for us in League Two, but he can take us up as well.”

Unfortunately the backing Barnet duo Eames and Newman have received from Kleanthoushas is in stark contrast to what O’s boss Andy Edwards is currently getting at Brisbane Road.

