Search

Advanced search

Craig Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Rowan Liburd to shine at Leyton Orient

17:00 01 February 2017

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League images are subject to DataCo Licencing restrictions

Billericay Town boss believes ex-Reading striker can make his mark at Brisbane Road if given a regular run of games

Rowan Liburd’s former manager, Craig Edwards, has backed the Stevenage forward to help Leyton Orient in their battle to avoid relegation from League Two this season.

The 24-year-old striker joined the O’s on transfer deadline day on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Billericay Town boss Edwards helped develop Liburd during the 2014/15 season and praised the ex-Reading forward.

Edwards said: “Rowan has stayed in touch and occasionally I give him a call. He’s a lovely lad and I’m hoping he can make a success of his career because he’s a smashing fella.

“It only takes one to go in off his shin and he will be on a roll again because he’s undoubtedly a talented player.

“He’s a very good finisher and he just needs his confidence to be restored. If he can get a run of games I think he’ll do well, but he needs to be strong minded and take his chance.

“I’ll call him at some point this week to give him a little gee-up because this is a great opportunity for him.

“The physical side of the game won’t deter him, it is just about getting a run of matches, but at the same time he will only get that if he produces when given a chance.”

Edwards brought Liburd to Billericay, of the Ryman Premier, in the summer of 2014, but the striker didn’t hit the ground running.

An injury forced the ex-Chelsea youngster to miss the first few months of the season and he was then loaned out to Thamesmead Town.

Liburd returned full of confidence, however, and went on to score 22 goals for the Blues before Reading were alerted to him.

“We got Rowan in for pre-season back in 2014 and he instantly caught my eye, but he unfortunately broke his arm,” said Edwards.

“He got back fit again and was a bit off it, so we sent him on loan to Thamesmead and he did really well with them.

“When we brought him back, he just carried on improving throughout the season and was absolutely brilliant for us.”

Liburd impressed after moving to the Madejski Stadium and found the net numerous times for Reading’s under-21 side.

The form of the striker saw him earn first-team opportunities against the likes of Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest, but the sacking of Steve Clarke in December 2015 halted his progress.

And after a two-month loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers, Liburd departed the Royals in the summer to link up with Stevenage.

The Londoner has made 18 appearances for the Hertfordshire club in all competitions, although he’s only started two league games.

But, if Liburd is given a run of matches at O’s, Edwards feels he can make his mark having being signed for a five-figure fee last summer.

He added: “Rowan’s gone to Stevenage and been in and out of the first-team and never really been a regular starter.

“I’m hoping he gets a chance at Orient because he’s a natural finisher with good pace and he is well over six-foot-tall.

“You look at his attributes and he’s got the lot, but he has to start producing and I hope he does, especially for Danny Webb’s sake.

“I’m delighted Danny has got a chance over at Orient and fingers crossed this move can work out for everyone.”

Related articles

Keywords: Nottingham Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

17:00 George Sessions
Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Billericay Town boss believes ex-Reading striker can make his mark at Brisbane Road if given a regular run of games

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

16:34
Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

12:00 Ben Pearce
Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says Sunderland’s Jack Rodwell should have been sent off in the first half of Tuesday’s stalemate at the Stadium of Light - and he feels referee Lee Mason should have protected Spurs’ players better.

Ulrich move no more!

11:15 George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

French attacker has already played for two clubs this season after appearing for Chateauroux’s reserves back in August

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Schillaci hails Spurs Ladies’ game management ahead of cup semi-final showdown with West Ham

09:45 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies captain Jenna Schillaci (centre). Picture: Wusphotography.com

Spurs Ladies are one game away from reaching the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup Final for the third successive season - and they can take a big step towards defending their trophy when they take on London rivals West Ham in the final four on Wednesday.

Green links up with O’s

Yesterday, 22:01 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport County

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Yesterday, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists