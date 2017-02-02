Leyton Orient academy duo Sam Roach and Dan Happe ensure Histon keep on winning in the Southern Football League Division One

Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin). Archant

Young defender Michael Clark returned to Brisbane Road this week along with fellow loanees Rian McLean, Sam Alderson and Pat Adamson

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Roach and Dan Happe were the only Leyton Orient youngsters to feature in non-league over the past week.

With several of O’s academy players returning to Brisbane Road, the aforementioned duo were the only two to represent loan clubs on Saturday.

Roach and Happe had been frustrated by the poor weather on January 21 with their Southern Football League Division One encounter at home to Chalfont St Peter postponed.

But the young pair, on loan at the Stutes, were both in action last weekend at fellow strugglers Kidlington.

Histon were aiming to win for the fourth consecutive time and managed it with Roach and Happe involved.

Roach was included from the off and made a number of fine saves to help the Stutes claim a 2-1 victory.

Happe was introduced in the 71st minute and played his part as Histon maintained their fine form in 2017.

Even though the Cambridgeshire club remain in the bottom two, a triumph at home to Northwood this weekend could see them get out of the relegation zone.

Michael Clark has been recalled by Orient from his loan spell at National League outfit East Thurrock United.

The defender was set to be part of the Rocks travelling squad to take on Hungerford Town on Saturday.

But O’s brought back the former youth-team captain and he was included among the substitutes at Mansfield Town last weekend.

Clark is expected to remain in the Orient squad for the time being with plenty of games coming up for the east Londoners.

Rian McLean and Sam Alderson enjoyed a loan spell with St Neots Town of the Southern Football League Premier Division last month.

Both have since returned to O’s, however, with the former featuring for the Orient youth team on Saturday at Luton Town.

Pat Adamson, who has recently been at Ryman North side Soham Town Rangers, also played for the academy last weekend after being recalled by the east Londoners.

McLean and Adamson were unable to stop Orient losing 1-0 at the Hatters and appear likely to remain at Brisbane Road for the foreseeable future.