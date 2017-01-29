Leyton Orient attacker Ulrich Nnomo moves on loan to Paris FC until the end of the season

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s youngster returns to native France after struggling to make impact in E10

Leyton Orient have allowed young French attacker Ulrich Nnomo to link up with Paris FC on loan.

The 20-year-old moved to Brisbane Road in the summer from Chatearoux signing a one-year deal.

But Nnomo has failed to impress in east London and also struggled with injuries after joining in August.

Andy Hessenthaler gave the former France under-20 international his debut at Notts County, but he failed to make an impact.

Nnomo featured more regularly under Alberto Cavasin before an ankle injury restricted him to a watching front.

After Andy Edwards took over, the winger struggled to get into the match day squad before getting a chance against Barnet.

But Nnomo didn’t take his opportunity and has now been loaned to Paris FC in the French Third Division for the rest of the season.

It is hoped the decision to let the attacker depart, may allow boss Danny Webb to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.