Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards wants squad to embrace Portsmouth challenge

12:00 13 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

Comment

Andy Edwards has called on his Leyton Orient players to embrace the challenge of taking on promotion hopefuls Portsmouth in League Two this weekend.

The O’s make the trip to Fratton Park only four points above the relegation zone after starting 2017 with consecutive defeats.

Pompey beat Orient 1-0 on October 8 at Brisbane Road, but haven’t always fared so well on their own turf this season.

Edwards said: “Portsmouth are a very good side with a strong goal difference and we keep finding ourselves coming up against form teams.

“I know their home record has not been fantastic, but I’ve looked at four or five of their games and their performances haven’t reflected the scoreline at times.

“You look at the individuals they have, the strength in depth, the size of their squad and their support and we know it is a big challenge, but it is one we all have to enjoy and embrace.”

Orient will be boosted by the return of experienced midfielder Sammy Moore for the trip to the south coast.

It was originally believed the ex-AFC Wimbledon favourite would be unavailable due to his loan at Dover Athletic not expiring until Saturday.

But O’s were able to reach an agreement with the National League club, which resulted in Moore returning a few days early.

“I believe Sammy is available for this weekend, so it is good to have him back and it is obvious we need bodies,” said Edwards.

“We need experience because we have a lot of youth team players that are training with us and have a part to play.

“Individually they have a role to play, but collectively it is too big an ask for where they are in their development.

“It is good to have Sammy here and obviously we have Michael Collins, but his contract runs out in two weeks, so Sammy is one of three senior midfielders we have fit at the club now.”

Although Orient’s academy players have impressed since coming into the first-team, the east Londoners are desperate for more experience.

Earlier this week Southend United captain Adam Barrett was linked with a switch to Brisbane Road having failed to play for the Blues since November.

The 37-year-old played with Edwards at Roots Hall for a couple of seasons and started his career at O’s before returning on-loan in 2011.

Edwards added: “I’d love to bring in somebody like Adam. He has got experience and is a leader and great character.

“He has got on a bit in years, but I think he started 16 games for Southend this season so I’d love to bring him in or somebody like him, but it can’t be done.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Sammy Moore Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

09:00 George Sessions
Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sammy Moore set to make his first appearance for O’s this season

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino admits summer signing Vincent Janssen is enduring a difficult period and was downcast after his latest outing against Aston Villa – but the Tottenham manager insists he is unconcerned by the striker’s struggles.

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on departure of Jay Simpson to MLS outfit Philadelphia Union

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Yesterday, 16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Thu, 17:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Spurs boss: We must show we have learned from our last meeting with West Brom

Thu, 14:12 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion gives Tottenham an opportunity to show they have learned from the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

O’s Roach helps Histon earn back-to-back wins

Thu, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin).

Sammy Moore and Freddy Moncur return to Brisbane Road, but Michael Clark plus five current academy players are still on loan at non-league clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists