Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb ready for the challenge of keeping Brisbane Road club in League Two

18:30 03 February 2017

Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Comment

Danny Webb is looking forward to the challenge of making big decisions as manager of Leyton Orient after being appointed last Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been part of the first-team coaching set-up since the summer, but replaced Andy Edwards as boss last week.

With Webb now in charge of the team, he is relishing the opportunity to get Orient playing how he wants them too.

He said: “Alex (Cisak) is available and so are the rest of the players. It is my choice on who starts, who is on the bench and who doesn’t make the squad, so that’s the big challenge that comes with management.

“One thing that my Dad has taught me is that you have to make decisions as a manager. As a first-team coach or an assistant, you are giving an opinion and you take training, but you don’t make decisions or decide who is starting or coming off as a sub.

“That’s the big thing I’ve got this week and I’m prepared to meet it head on. I believe players appreciate being told if they aren’t playing and why or if they are not in the squad or going out on loan.

“For this weekend all the players are available, except for the injured ones of course, so it is up to me to make some decisions.”

Webb’s father, David, started his playing career at Brisbane Road before enjoying success at Chelsea and QPR.

After retiring, Webb senior managed Southend United numerous times in addition to the likes of Brentford and many more clubs.

The current O’s boss admits he’ll use plenty of his fathers principles, but will also very much be his own man.

“I spoke to my Dad this week and he started his playing career at Orient and I’ve started my managerial career here, so that’s nice,” said Webb.

“Everyone is different and there are things I’ll do differently to him, but growing up with his ways as a football man and also as a bloke, it is important I take those principles into my first management job.”

Webb is excited to implement his own ideas onto the Orient players having been part of the coaching set-up this season.

After first joining the club in 2011, the 33-year-old has progressed at the end of every campaign and excelled at Brisbane Road.

The former Southend forward led O’s under-16s to the National Category Three Cup final in 2014 and then moved up to assist Andy Edwards with the under-18s.

Eventually he took over and under his stewardship, the academy clinched the Merit League Two title during the 2015/16 season.

“I had a plan when I first came to Orient in my head that I would try and step up every year, so go from the under-14s, to the under-15s and so on,” said Webb.

“Obviously in the summer I was asked to be a first-team coach, which was tremendous and what this season has enabled me to do is learn and take everything in.

“There has been a lot of changes and there is always speculation and interest in the club for whatever reason, so all of that has given me lots of food for thought.

“It has made me think ‘what would I do in that situation, what could I change or what couldn’t I change’ so in the long run I’m sure this will all help me become a better manager.

“But in the short run, I hope it has given me enough to give us the best chance of staying in this league, which is obviously going to be extremely tough.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

Yesterday, 18:50 Khalid Karimullah
Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Spurs boss: Erik Lamela has made ‘a massive improvement in the last few days’

Yesterday, 14:38 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela has made “a massive improvement in the last few days” and is now fully focused on returning to action for Tottenham.

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Yesterday, 14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Spurs boss: We must ensure we are ready to capitalise if Chelsea slip up

Yesterday, 14:06 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must stay in the second spot and ensure they are the best-placed team to challenge Chelsea if the Premier League leaders stumble.

It’s make or break time for Orient

Yesterday, 10:00
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fan Jacob Ranson gives his thoughts on events taking place at Brisbane Road over the last month

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists