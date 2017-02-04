Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust show support for O’s squad and Danny Webb with open letter insisting they are a 100 per cent behind them

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

LOFT call on supporters to come together to back current players at Brisbane Road in their fight to avoid relegation from League Two this season

Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust (LOFT) have issued an open letter showing their support for Danny Webb and the O’s squad and called for unity in the Brisbane Road clubs battle to remain in the Football League.

LOFT have expressed their disappointment with president Francesco Becchetti and the way he runs the east Londoners in the past and again in their statement yesterday.

But the Fans’ Trust have urged all supporters to come together as one and play their part to help O’s battle to avoid relegation to the National League.

The open letter, reads: “These are difficult times for Leyton Orient Football Club. We face a real fight to maintain the Football League status the club has held for 112 years.

“The Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust (LOFT) is writing this open letter to let the manager and players know that we are fully behind you in these tough times and want to give the team as much support and encouragement as possible in the final three months of the season. We encourage all O’s supporters to do the same.

“We are of course disappointed with performances and results this season. They have not been good enough. You know that as well as we do. But we feel they reflect, to a large extent, the chaotic and uncertain manner in which the club has been run.

“Over the past two and a half years, managers and players have come and gone at an alarming rate, which cannot be easy for squad morale or building a settled team. Again, we do not blame you as individuals for this situation.

“We know that Leyton Orient is not a great place to work at the moment. That much is evident from your former colleagues who have said as much in recent weeks and months. In the long run we want the club to be the happy, family club it was in 2014, and we believe that can only happen with a change in ownership.

“Supporters’ Trusts don’t normally comment about what happens on the pitch, but the situation now at Leyton Orient is more than just a matter of league position – we believe it is a matter of the club’s very survival as a football club. However, it is important that fans and players unite right now to focus on the immediate goal of avoiding relegation and we are behind you 100 per cent in this objective.

“Over the club’s 136-year history, Orient has faced its fair share of difficult times, and we have always come through them; a tribute to our small but incredibly loyal fanbase, and an open and determined club spirit. We have always achieved most when we have been settled and united.

“We hope that same unity and determination can be found in the current demanding situation, to pull us clear of trouble. We understand the problems facing the squad, but we want to play our part in turning things round, on and off the pitch.

“Despite our club’s difficulties, we believe there is enough ability and experience in the squad to retain our League status. With the right spirit and backing, we can do this. Up the O’s!”

With Orient currently 23rd in the table, everybody associated with the Brisbane Road club needs to unite in an attempt to help the club stay up this season.