Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery joins Crewe Alexandra on loan

16:09 17 January 2017

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Aston Villa striker first of many expected to depart Brisbane Road this month

Jordan Bowery has completed a loan move to Crewe Alexandra as Leyton Orient look to move on some of their underperforming players.

The striker signed for O’s on a free transfer during the summer following a successful stint at Oxford United last season.

Bowery has struggled to make an impact at Brisbane Road, however, and netted just once during 20 appearances in all competitions for Orient.

And now the ex-Aston Villa forward will finish the campaign at the Railwaymen, who are a direct rival of O’s in the battle to survive.

Crewe are 18th - above Orient by just two points - and Bowery’s exit leaves boss Andy Edwards with only two senior strikers.

It will potentially be the first of many departures out of Brisbane Road this month with Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes all transfer listed.

Bowery has been a big disappointment since signing, but Edwards is unlikely to be able to replace the forward.

It leaves the O’s manager with just Paul McCallum and Ollie Palmer up front plus youngsters Victor Adeboyejo and Sam Dalby.

And with fellow strugglers Morecambe visiting on Saturday, this is the worse type of preparation for Orient and their depleted squad.

Keywords: Alex Cisak Jordan Bowery Callum Kennedy Victor Adeboyejo Tom Parkes Ollie Palmer Andy Edwards Paul McCallum

