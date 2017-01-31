Search

Leyton Orient forward Ollie Palmer joins Luton Town on loan until end of the season

15:35 31 January 2017

Ollie Palmer in action for Leyton Orient at Mansfield Town on Saturday (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ollie Palmer in action for Leyton Orient at Mansfield Town on Saturday (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Mansfield Town striker makes switch to Kenilworth Road and may have played last match for the club

Leyton Orient have allowed experienced forward Ollie Palmer to join League Two rivals Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The former Havant & Waterlooville striker has been restricted to cameo roles in recent weeks and has now linked up with the Hatters.

Palmer has always divided opinion amongst Orient supporters since signing in the summer of 2015 for an undisclosed fee.

The former Mansfield Town forward has often been lauded for his work rate, but equally criticised for his lack of goals.

Both assessments are fair with Palmer finding the net just five times this season despite being a regular starter during August as well as October and November.

The effort of the 25-year-old could rarely be knocked, but when presented with chances, he would hardly ever take them.

Palmer’s contract runs out in the summer, so the forward may well have now played his last match for the Brisbane Road club.

With the ex-Woking striker departing to join Luton, it leaves Paul McCallum as O’s most experienced attacker at the age of 24.

Danny Webb has talented teenagers Sam Dalby, Victor Adeboyejo and Tristan Abrahams available to pick from too.

And the O’s announced earlier today that Stevenage striker Rowan Liburd had agreed a loan move to Brisbane Road until the end of the season.

Orient have struggled for goals throughout the campaign and the departures of Ulrich Nnomo and the ex-Grimsby Town man today should hopefully allow Webb to bring in another replacement before 11pm tonight.

The east Londoners have scored just 28 times in 27 league matches and must improve on that if they are to survive this season.

Palmer contributed just five goals this campaign and Webb will hope Liburd and any more new arrivals can better that record, but time is running out for Orient to complete their deals.

Newsletter Sign Up

