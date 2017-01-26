Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather as non-league clubs hit hard by postponements

12:00 26 January 2017

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Comment

Most of Leyton Orient’s former and current academy players on loan to non-league clubs haven’t kicked a ball in anger this week due to the poor weather.

Low temperatures have forced a number of matches to be postponed in recent days because of frozen pitches.

Michael Clark and East Thurrock saw their National League South game at home to Margate called off on Saturday at 1.30pm.

But the O’s young defender was able to finally get his boots on this week with Rocks clash at Gosport Borough on Tuesday surviving the cold.

Despite most other National League South games being postponed, East Thurrock’s fixture in Hampshire went ahead.

And it would prove to be a fine night for Rocks and Clark with the away side netting four times in the first half.

It was 4-1 at the break and East Thurrock managed to score the only goal of the second period to hand out a thrashing.

Rocks and Clark produced a strong response after suffering back-to-back defeats away to Dartford and at home to Braintree Town earlier this month.

Orient’s young centre back will aim to help East Thurrock get another positive result at Hungerford Town this weekend.

There was no Rian McLean or Sam Alderson in the St Neots Town squad for their Southern Football League Premier Division encounter at Banbury United on Saturday.

McLean actually played for O’s under-18s during their 2-1 win over Barnet and completed the whole match.

Alderson and McLean would have hoped to play some part on Tuesday when the Saints hosted Slough Town, but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The O’s academy duo will look to have an impact on Saturday when high-flying Hitchin Town visit.

Cambridge City confirmed on Tuesday that Tristan Abrahams had returned to Orient after his loan spell.

The Premier Division club were without a fixture last weekend and O’s young striker has now departed the Lilywhites.

With Jordan Bowery recently leaving Orient to sign for Crewe Alexandra on loan, Abrahams could be set for a chance with the first team at Brisbane Road.

Pat Adamson started for Soham Town Rangers at Haringey Borough in the Ryman North last weekend.

But it was a day to forget for the Greens and the O’s teenager as they conceded three times in each half to lose 6-0.

Adamson played 85 minutes on the 3G pitch and would have hoped to help Soham Town bounce back on Tuesday.

Unfortunately their fixture at Brightlingsea Regent was called off just before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

The cold temperatures ensured Sam Roach and Dan Happe were also without a game for Histon on Saturday.

Both were aiming to help the Stutes win for a fourth consecutive time, but their Southern Football League Division One fixture at home to Chalfont St Peter was postponed.

Roach and Happe will hope the weather warms up by the time Histon travel to Kidlington this weekend with just three places separating the two teams.

Related articles

Keywords: Jordan Bowery Haringey Borough Brisbane Braintree Town Haringey Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

38 minutes ago Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Tottenham players that Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie like the World Cup final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

13:58 Ben Pearce
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

12:00 George Sessions
A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Southampton v Arsenal: your best bets

07:20
Ryan Bertrand celebrates his goal in Southampton's League Cup victory against Arsenal earlier in the season

While the competition’s appeal has been undermined by the demands of broadcasters, who insist upon the fourth round being split over four days, the FA Cup still stirs passions among supporters.

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses Liam Kelly’s fitness and departures of Alan Dunne and Jordan Bowery

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Tue, 11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Mon, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Mon, 12:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards’ team were set to host Morecambe last weekend, but a frozen pitch forced the fixture to be called off

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Southampton v Arsenal: your best bets

Ryan Bertrand celebrates his goal in Southampton's League Cup victory against Arsenal earlier in the season
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists