Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

12:00 10 January 2017

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey tries his best to get the ball under control against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Poor defending from Leyton Orient resulted in Barnet taking the bragging rights from Saturday’s London derby at Brisbane Road.

After a goalless first 45, Ricardo Santos put the Bees ahead following an uncharacteristic error by Alex Cisak.

The Barnet defended doubled the visitors advantage soon after and although O’s pulled one back through Paul McCallum, Curtis Weston completed the scoring for the north Londoners in stoppage time.

Alex Cisak (6) – Australian made a couple of fine saves in the first half, but failed to grab a loose ball cleanly for the opener and it proved costly.

Nicky Hunt (5.5) – Not a good day for the right-back who struggled to handle Barnet’s speedy wingers and may have done better for second goal, although did make a couple of excellent blocks.

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt tries to tackle Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Yvan Erichot (5.5) – French defender was very good for half an hour and then his performance levels dropped. Very lucky not to be sent off for what seemed a blatant foul on John Akinde and could have done more for Bees’ third.

Tom Parkes (5) – After appearing to be back to his best a few weeks ago, ex-Bristol Rovers captain looks so void of confidence now and couldn’t cope with Akinde, while made simple errors throughout.

Callum Kennedy (6) – Difficult match for the defender and got caught out of position for third, although Orient were pushing to get back into the game at that point. He still produced excellent cross for McCallum’s goal and was best of the defenders.

Teddy Mezague (6) – French ace was playing just in front of the back four and did a decent job at times, but couldn’t stop the service to Akinde and switched off for the opener because he was marking Santos.

Nigel Atangana (5.5) – Ex-Portsmouth man is in desperate need of a rest. He again produced some good moments against Barnet like running with the ball from deep during second-half, but is badly lacking confidence and his passing has been wasteful recently.

Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana gets to the ball before Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (6.5) – Frustrating afternoon for the winger, who didn’t link up with Hunt as well as he had been doing with Myles Judd. Former Colchester United favourite tried to get Orient on the attack, but often had little support.

Michael Collins (6.5) – The experienced midfielder should have done better for Barnet’s second, but you have to admire his enthusiasm during the second half to get on the ball and try to get O’s playing. Not his best showing, but his contract definitely needs to be extended.

Josh Koroma (6.5) – Some really bright moments from the 18-year-old after an impressive cameo at Exeter City. He wasn’t afraid to try his luck early on and kept on going at his full-back despite little success initially. Decent performance from teen.

Paul McCallum (6.5) – Difficult for ex-West Ham United striker up against two very strong and powerful central defenders, but kept on trying to keep the ball and again won Orient crucial free kicks before offering them a lifeline with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Substitutes:

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads in against Barnet to reduce the deficit at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ollie Palmer, for Mezague 67. (6.5) – Typically hard-working display for the forward and had a shot deflected wide for a corner which O’s scored from.

Ulrich Nnomo, for Koroma 73. (6) – Not too much time for French winger to make an impact, but did little other than make a couple of tackles deep inside Orient’s half.

