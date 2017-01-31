Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient sign Rowan Liburd on loan from League Two rivals Stevenage

15:19 31 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Former Billericay Town striker agrees deal at Brisbane Road until the end of the season

Comment

Leyton Orient have announced the loan signing of Stevenage forward Rowan Liburd on a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time at the Hertfordshire club since joining in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

Liburd comes with good pedigree, however, after moving to Championship outfit Reading in July 2015.

The Londoner began his career in the Chelsea youth team before earning a scholarship with Thomas University.

After returning to England, the forward caught the eye at local club Billericay Town while in the Ryman Premier.

Liburd’s form at the Blues persuaded Reading to sign the striker on a two-year deal, but he was given limited opportunities at the Championship club.

A switch to Stevenage materialised in the summer, though the forward struggled to force his way into Boro’s starting XI.

When offered chances, Liburd has taken some and scored twice against Southend United in the EFL Trophy in November.

He also found the net during a 4-3 league defeat to Doncaster Rovers in December and will look to impress at Brisbane Road.

The additional of Liburd is a welcome boost for new O’s boss Danny Webb even if he lacks experience and he provides competition for places up front.

Keywords: United Kingdom Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Palmer joins Hatters

15:35 George Sessions
Ollie Palmer in action for Leyton Orient at Mansfield Town on Saturday (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Mansfield Town striker makes switch to Kenilworth Road and may have played last match for the club

Orient bring in Liburd

15:19 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Former Billericay Town striker agrees deal at Brisbane Road until the end of the season

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

13:18 George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster returns to native France after struggling to make impact in E10

Teddy knows O’s must halt rot

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Teddy Mezague heads clear at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

French defender disappointed with defeat at Mansfield Town, but determined to put things right

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Yesterday, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

Leyton Orient player ratings: Heads drop at Stags

Yesterday, 16:00
Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town on Saturday in League Two

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham have had a useful reminder that they cannot underestimate lower-league opponents in the FA Cup after avoiding a “scandal” against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Heads drop at Stags

Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists