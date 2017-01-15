Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient transfer list Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery

08:50 17 January 2017

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Brisbane Road club listening to offers on senior members of squad despite boss Andy Edwards insisting they need more experience

Comment
Leyton Orient's Callum Kennedy battles with Exeter City's Jack Stacey (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Callum Kennedy battles with Exeter City's Jack Stacey (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are understood to have transfer listed Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery and more other senior players could join them.

It is believed O’s president Francesco Becchetti has decided some of the experienced members of the squad can leave.

Orient’s players were allegedly told in December that they were all on trial until results got better.

Although boss Andy Edwards has improved the situation since Alberto Cavasin’s departure, the east Londoners are still in a relegation battle and two points above the bottom two.

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to get out of a tight situation at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to get out of a tight situation at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

While Becchetti is unwillingly to boost the squad, he has decided to put the likes of Cisak, Kennedy, Parkes and Bowery on the transfer list.

It makes Edwards’ task even harder, although his loyalty to the Brisbane Road club is set to keep him in the job, which is a huge boost to O’s and their supporters.

Even though Cisak’s form has been poor of late and Parkes has struggled for large parts of the campaign, if both were to move on it would leave Orient without a vast amount of experience.

Meanwhile Kennedy has been a consistent performer since signing in the summer and if he departs, Edwards will be without a recognised left-back.

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bowery has scored just once for O’s, but his exit will leave them with just two strikers over the age of 19 – Paul McCallum and Ollie Palmer.

The decision by Becchetti to get rid of senior players makes no sense, especially when Edwards has publicly stated he needs more experience in the squad.

In recent interviews, the ex-Academy Director has spoken about how the youngsters all have a part to play, but individually, not collectively.

Becchetti’s decision to allow several experienced players to leave suggests he wants the under-18s chucked into the first-team.

While Orient’s academy have achieved great success in recent times, throwing them all into a relegation battle is asking too much and this could harm their development.

The O’s fans have become accustomed to bizarre decisions since the Italian took charge in the summer of 2014 and this is another strange move, which may result in relegation in May.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Jordan Bowery Andy Edwards Callum Kennedy Tom Parkes Ollie Palmer Alberto Cavasin Francesco Becchetti Paul McCallum O's

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Massey issues rallying cry after O’s edged out

18 minutes ago George Sessions
Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Winger apologises for O’s performances in defeats to Exeter City and Barnet, but insists they are fully behind Andy Edwards and Danny Webb

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

08:50 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club listening to offers on senior members of squad despite boss Andy Edwards insisting they need more experience

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Yesterday, 15:00
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses return of ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder, hails Alex Cisak’s character and discusses his lack of options out wide

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

Yesterday, 07:16 Layth Yousif
A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Midway through a hard-fought first half at the Liberty Stadium a rainbow appeared. Not just any rainbow, one of those glorious technicolour efforts which make you feel warm inside.

Wenger: There is no problem with ‘good guy’ Alexis Sanchez as he plays down talk of rift with star striker

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger played down reports of a bust-up with Arsenal’s in-form forward Alexis Sanchez during his side’s impressive 4-0 win at Swansea City.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Layth Yousif from Liberty Stadium
Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted in-form striker Olivier Giroud suffered an ankle injury during his team’s impressive 4-0 win over Swansea.

Edwards pleased with O’s spirit

Saturday, January 14, 2017 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on 3-5-2 formation and Kevin Nolan taking charge of Notts County

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists