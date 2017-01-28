Search

Advanced search

Liam Kelly ‘due to train’ with Leyton Orient this week

12:00 30 January 2017

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Comment
Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb should receive a welcome boost this week by having vice-captain Liam Kelly back in training.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for O’s since October 8 at home to Portsmouth when he tore his hamstring.

It resulted in the ex-Oldham Athletic skipper requiring surgery and he has been a huge miss for Orient.

Kelly was set to return to training last Monday, but their Chigwell base was frozen, so they had to train elsewhere on a 3G surface.

Andy Edwards, speaking during his final interview as O’s boss before resigning on Sunday, revealed the one-time Scotland international would be training this week.

“Liam was due to train at the start of last week, but we had to train on the 3G because the training ground was frozen, so he didn’t,” said Edwards after watching Orient lose 2-0 at Mansfield Town.

“The medical staff didn’t think that was right, but he’s been running and is fit and strong. He just hasn’t kicked any balls.

Andy Edwards shows his concern on the Mansfield Town sideline (pic: Simon O'Connor).Andy Edwards shows his concern on the Mansfield Town sideline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“He will be short of match fitness, but he’s a naturally fit lad anyway, so hopefully he can step back in quite quickly. He’ll train this week and hopefully there are a couple of reserve games he can feature in.”

While Kelly’s return won’t benefit Edwards, it will provide new boss Webb with a much-needed lift.

The 33-year-old has taken over an Orient team sitting 23rd in the League Two table and without a win this year.

Since beating Crawley Town on December 26, O’s have drawn once and now lost their last four games to fall into the relegation zone.

It appears unlikely Webb will be allowed to bring in any new players before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow.

Edwards revealed after Saturday’s defeat that Tom Parkes and Callum Kennedy were no longer on the transfer list, but Alex Cisak apparently still is.

He added: “Alex has kept his head. He has been on the list. Callum has and also Tom, but Tom and Callum have now been taken off the list, but I think Alex is still on it and he’s dealt with it relatively well.

Ollie Palmer looks to cause an impact for Leyton Orient against his old club Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Ollie Palmer looks to cause an impact for Leyton Orient against his old club Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“I don’t know if any more players will leave. I don’t envisage that happening. I think everybody will look at it and realise we have a thin squad.

“When I say squad there are a lot of young players in there and in this situation you need energy and enthusiasm, which they certainly bring, but you also need experience, togetherness and spirit.”

It is now Webb’s job to try and lift Orient and while it is an enormous task, you can bet he will give absolutely everything to turn around their fortunes.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Callum Kennedy Liam Kelly Tom Parkes Andy Edwards Scotland Portsmouth Mansfield Town Crawley Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

12:00 George Sessions
Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham have had a useful reminder that they cannot underestimate lower-league opponents in the FA Cup after avoiding a “scandal” against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Yesterday, 22:31 Ben Pearce
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham were punished for being too relaxed in the first half of their thrilling showdown with Wycombe Wanderers – but he feels Spurs’ comeback shows how much he and his team-mates value the FA Cup.

Webb appointed Orient manager

Yesterday, 15:09 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

Yesterday, 14:15 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

‘Trio-Walcott’ nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Tottenham twice came from behind to beat League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie at White Hart Lane. Here are five talking points.

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Saturday, January 28, 2017 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Victoria Park Community League aiming to attract new teams for 30th season

Technosys CC won the double in the Victoria Park League last season
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists