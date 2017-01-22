Search

Advanced search

Michael Collins ‘close’ to signing contract extension at Leyton Orient reveals boss Andy Edwards

11:00 24 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Comment
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards has revealed Michael Collins appears close to signing a contract extension at the League Two club.

The O’s bid farewell to Jordan Bowery and Alan Dunne last week with the former going on loan to Crewe Alexandra and the ex-Millwall captain leaving by mutual consent.

Many expected Collins to make his last appearance for Orient this weekend away to Mansfield Town, but that may now not be the case.

And the Brisbane Road manager also insisted they have enough in the current squad to avoid relegation this season.

“I believe a deal to extend Michael’s contract is very close to being done, that is what I’ve been told,” said Edwards.

“Fingers crossed it gets over the line because he’s a very important player and a great character to have right now.

“He is really good to have alongside the younger players and a lot has been spoken about them, but the senior members are the ones who will lead us away from the bottom and guide the youngsters.

“The experienced players have a really important part to play and we are good enough, as it stands, to stay in this division.”

A statement on behalf of O’s chief executive Alessandro Angelieri, released on Friday, highlighted the importance of Orient’s academy players.

While the east Londoners have a number of talented teenagers on their books, they can’t beat the drop on their own.

“This is a massive ask for the young players and as I’ve said before, they all have a part to play individually, but collectively it is too big a job,” said Edwards.

“It’s very important we keep everybody in the squad fit and hopefully we don’t have any more departures now.”

Last Tuesday it was revealed Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Bowery had been transfer listed.

Bowery has since linked up with league rivals Crewe on loan, but Edwards revealed the other three players are still available for selection.

He added: “I can select Alex, Tom and Callum. All of them were in the squad for Saturdays match against Morecambe. I’m picking the team and taking training.”

Edwards also discussed how frustrating it was to see last weekend’s game at home to the Shrimps postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Although it was the correct decision by referee Lee Collins, the Orient boss was really looking forward to the six-pointer.

“We were gutted about Saturday. Seven of the last nine games we have played have been against top 10 sides, but we really fancied our chances against Morecambe,” said Edwards.

“They had a couple of people suspended (Andrew Fleming and Dean Winnard) and we had trained really well, so it was disappointing.

“It was a bit of a late call, but it was the right decision and it means they’ll have to come back to us later in the season.

“Fortunately most of the results went out way on Saturday, but it is about us now and we need to start picking up results.”

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Jordan Bowery Callum Kennedy Tom Parkes Andy Edwards Alan Dunne Mansfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Yesterday, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Yesterday, 12:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards’ team were set to host Morecambe last weekend, but a frozen pitch forced the fixture to be called off

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Kevin Wimmer

Kevin Wimmer says he has had no desire to leave Tottenham, insisting he feels “very comfortable” at White Hart Lane and is fully focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again over the coming weeks.

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Ben Pearce
Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Captain Hugo Lloris says Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City shows the progress they have made, stating that in previous seasons the Lilywhites would have succumbed to a heavy defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Ben Pearce at the Etihad Stadium
Tottenham's half-time substitute Heung-Min Son (right) celebrates his equaliser with Danny Rose. Picture: PA

Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son struck second-half goals as Spurs fought back from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw in a thrilling clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Here are five talking points.

O’s home game with Morecambe postponed

Saturday, January 21, 2017 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road pitch is frozen so the Shrimps will come down to London on a later date

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Morecambe

Saturday, January 21, 2017 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Will O’s boss Andy Edwards be able to pick Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes today?

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Long-serving Crown & Manor boxing coaches call it a day

Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists