Search

Advanced search

Michael Collins extends stay at Leyton Orient

18:26 27 January 2017

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Comment

Michael Collins has signed a contract extension at Leyton Orient to remain with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined O’s on a free transfer on October 28 on a three-month deal, which was set to expire after tomorrow’s match at Mansfield Town.

But Orient have agreed to extend Collins stay at Brisbane Road until the summer and it hands boss Andy Edwards a big boost.

The former Huddersfield Town midfielder has impressed since moving to east London and made 10 starts in all competitions.

Earlier this month it seemed Collins may depart O’s when his contract expires with boss Edwards not too optimistic about being able to extent his current deal.

But the Orient manager has convinced the hierarchy at Brisbane Road to keep the ex-Scunthorpe United captain and revealed on Tuesday a deal was close.

Collins has been a consistent performer over the last three months and his experience will be vital as O’s battle to avoid relegation.

After a difficult January, this is a welcome boost for the east Londoners and exactly the type of news they needed ahead of their trip to Mansfield.

There was one or two alternative options that came up but having been here now for three months and got a feel for the place I am happy to be staying.

Collins, speaking to the club website, said: “As I’ve said previously I have got every faith and every belief in the manager and that is the main reason why I have agreed to stay.

“I fully believe in both Andy and Webby, and they have certainly got the knowhow to get us out of this situation. I love a challenge and there a lot of people on the outside writing us off and pointing a finger at the club but that doesn’t really matter to me. As professionals we have to concentrate on ourselves and I think we have got enough bodies within the group who have that mentally.

“People can write us off but that did not affect my decision, and having sat down with my family to discuss the options that were on the table I decided that right now I want to take on this challenge and help the club pull away from where it is.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards London Mansfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Collins extends stay at O’s

18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Thomas departs Orient

15:54 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Pochettino: I owe Ryan Mason a lot after his contributions in my first season at Spurs

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Ryan Mason celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal against Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane in September 2014. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says he owes a lot to Ryan Mason after the midfielder’s contributions at important moments during his first season in charge of Tottenham.

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

Yesterday, 14:44 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Tottenham players that Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie like the World Cup final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Yesterday, 13:58 Ben Pearce
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Southampton v Arsenal: your best bets

Yesterday, 07:20
Ryan Bertrand celebrates his goal in Southampton's League Cup victory against Arsenal earlier in the season

While the competition’s appeal has been undermined by the demands of broadcasters, who insist upon the fourth round being split over four days, the FA Cup still stirs passions among supporters.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Thomas departs Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists