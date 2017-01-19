Search

Mixed week for Leyton Orient’s young loanees at non-league clubs

15:00 19 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Leyton Orient’s former and current academy players on loan to non-league clubs have endured a mixed time over the past week.

Michael Clark and East Thurrock United were on the end of another heavy defeat this time to Braintree Town in the FA Trophy.

The Iron claimed a 5-2 victory at Rookery Hill and O’s young defender played the full 90 minutes for the Rocks.

Clark and East Thurrock will hope to bounce back this weekend in the National League South at home to Margate.

And then a trip to Gosport Borough awaits the Rocks and Orient’s teenage centre back on Tuesday night (January 24).

Sam Alderson and Rian McLean have witnessed St Neots Town achieve two vitally important victories, but from the bench.

McLean remained an unused substitute during Saturday’s 3-2 win over Dorchester Town in the Southern Football League Premier Division.

Alderson was introduced in the 71st minute and helped the Saints claim a crucial three points to move out of the bottom four.

The O’s youngsters were on the bench on Tuesday night too when Godmanchester visited in the last four of the Huntingdonshire Senior Cup.

Once again McLean wasn’t used and Alderson only came on with four minutes to go, but St Neots were able to equalise and send the games to penalties.

Alderson didn’t take a spot-kick, but his Saints team-mates did the job to book a spot in the final after a 5-4 penalty win.

Orient’s young duo will hope to get more chances this Saturday when St Neots travel to high-flying Banbury United.

And the Saints then host another team in-form, Slough Town, on Tuesday night, so it should prove to be a busy week for Alderson and McLean.

Tristan Abrahams was handed a starting opportunity for Cambridge City last Saturday at home to Basingstoke Town in the Premier Division.

But the O’s striker was replaced after 63 minutes having failed to take a good chance in the first half.

City were two goals down at this point and it stayed 2-0 to keep them firmly in the relegation places.

Abrahams and his non-league club were hoping to play Cinderford Town on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Orient teenager now has to wait until January 28 for his next opportunity because City don’t have a fixture this weekend.

Pat Adamson was an unused substitute for Soham Town Rangers during their 2-2 draw with Brightlingsea Regent in the Ryman North last Saturday.

O’s youngster will have two chances to get some minutes this week with his non-league club visiting Haringey Borough at the weekend.

Adamson and the Cambridgeshire outfit then travel to Brightlingsea on Tuesday looking to end their seven game winless run.

Sam Roach was smiling again this week with Histon in the Southern Football League Division One and was joined by an Orient team-mate at the Stutes.

Dan Happe completed a loan switch to the Cambridgeshire club on Friday and was on the bench for Saturday’s game at Uxbridge.

Roach started in goal and despite conceding twice in the opening 23 minutes, he was still able to finish on the winning team.

Histon produced an excellent comeback and Happe came on for his debut in stoppage time to get them over the line.

The O’s duo will hope to help the Stutes make it four wins in a row this weekend when Chalfont St Peter visit Bridge Road.

