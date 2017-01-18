Search

Advanced search

Paul McCallum backs Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby to kick on

14:00 18 January 2017

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Andy Edwards discusses 17-year-old striker, who is set to return from injury this weekend

Comment
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Paul McCallum expects Leyton Orient team-mate Sam Dalby to kick on even more now having impressing during his first two starts for the club last month.

The 17-year-old was thrust into the limelight at home to Crawley Town on Boxing Day after being handed his full debut by Andy Edwards.

Dalby rewarded the faith shown in him by netting the opener after four minutes during the 3-2 win and linked up well with his O’s strike partner.

“To be fair I hadn’t really trained with Sam a lot before his debut. He was with us for a bit and then I think he got injured,” explained McCallum last Thursday.

“It was a surprise to all of us that he started on Boxing Day, but I was so glad for him that he scored.

“I believe it was his first touch and you saw in the celebrations after that I jumped on him because it’s such a confidence booster to score when you’re young.

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“When I used to get sent out on loan it was always so important to get your first goal and he’s got that now, so hopefully he kicks on.”

Dalby’s impressive debut was cut short due to an ankle problem and the same injury resulted in the teenager coming off against Cambridge United on New Year’s Eve.

But the youngster showed enough during his two starts to suggest a bright future can be expected of the first-year scholar.

An encouraging sign was the link up play between McCallum and Dalby during the games against Crawley and Cambridge at Brisbane Road.

The local talent has missed O’s last three matches with an ankle issue, but is expected to be available for the visit of Morecambe on Saturday.

Edwards admitted he’s pleased to have the academy forward back, although warned against expecting too much from him.

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“We are running out of players to get injured. We have got Robbie Weir and Liam Kelly and that is it from the senior group,” said the Orient boss last Thursday.

“Sam is a first-year scholar and we’re asking is he fit, but he’s a very good player and a great prospect.

“It will be good to have him back and I’m sure he’ll get more opportunities to show where he is with his development.

“He made a great impact on his debut and done well in the second game against Cambridge before coming off injured, so it will be good to have him available.”

With Jordan Bowery moving on loan to Crewe Alexandra, Edwards is left with just two senior strikers in McCallum and Ollie Palmer.

It means Dalby will have a crucial role to play between now and the end of the season, but considering his age, expectation levels shouldn’t be too high.

Related articles

Keywords: Liam Kelly Jordan Bowery Ollie Palmer Andy Edwards Paul McCallum Cambridge Crawley Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Okolie turns professional

11:56 Ned Keating
Lawrence Okolie has turned professional after joining Matchroom (pic: Matchroom)

Cruiserweight came to prominence in amateur game with superb 2016

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

41 minutes ago Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

Dunne departs O’s

14:34 George Sessions
Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

14:00 George Sessions
Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards discusses 17-year-old striker, who is set to return from injury this weekend

Bowery joins Railwaymen

Yesterday, 16:09 George Sessions
Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Aston Villa striker first of many expected to depart Brisbane Road this month

Massey issues rallying cry after O’s edged out

Yesterday, 13:30 George Sessions
Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Winger apologises for O’s performances in defeats to Exeter City and Barnet, but insists they are fully behind Andy Edwards and Danny Webb

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Yesterday, 08:50 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club listening to offers on senior members of squad despite boss Andy Edwards insisting they need more experience

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Mon, 15:00
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Dunne departs O’s

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists