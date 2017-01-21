Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Morecambe

09:30 21 January 2017

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Will O’s boss Andy Edwards be able to pick Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes today?

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards has a decision to make over the likes of Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes ahead of today’s crucial League Two match with Morecambe.

The trio were transfer listed at the start of the week along with Jordan Bowery, who has since joined Crewe Alexandra on loan.

It isn’t known if Edwards is able to select the trio or if they’ve now been made unavailable for the foreseeable future.

All is likely to be revealed at 2pm this afternoon, but the O’s boss should have young Sam Dalby ready and raring to go.

The 17-year-old striker has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, though is set for a return later today.

Dalby netted on his full debut and may partner Paul McCallum up front at Brisbane Road against the struggling Shrimps.

Edwards will be without captain Robbie Weir (ACL damage) and vice-skipper Liam Kelly (torn hamstring) for the six-pointer.

But the latter is making good progress and should be available for Orient by the middle of February.

With Bowery departing earlier in the week, Tristan Abrahams may have now been recalled from his loan at Cambridge City or Victor Adeboyejo will take a place on the bench.

But whatever team O’s put out will have the full backing of the home supporters after a difficult week at the east London club.

The only positive to come from the last few days is the fact it has brought together the Orient fans and they will have a massive role to play today.

Keywords: Alex Cisak Jordan Bowery Callum Kennedy Liam Kelly Victor Adeboyejo Tom Parkes Andy Edwards Paul McCallum

