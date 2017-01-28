Search

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

09:30 28 January 2017

Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards should have Nigel Atangana fit to face Mansfield Town this afternoon in League Two.

The French midfielder was a doubt for last Saturday’s home game with fellow strugglers Morecambe.

But Atangana returned to training this week and will be fresh after the fixture against the Shrimps was postponed.

The ex-Portsmouth ace has struggled for form since the end of November, but the enforced break may have been beneficial for him.

Yvan Erichot and Teddy Mezague were also doubts for the clash against Morecambe and the former could miss out later today.

Mezague should be fine to start at Field Mill and despite a couple of mistakes, he has not coped too badly since coming into the side last month.

Edwards revealed earlier this week that transfer listed trio Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes are available for selection.

They might all start today with Orient likely to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation against the mid-table Stags.

Sam Dalby is set to be on the bench, alongside Ollie Palmer, after recovering from a reoccurring ankle problem with Paul McCallum again preferred up front.

Palmer will hope to come on and make an impact against his former club while Nicky Hunt is likely to start for O’s having captained Mansfield before leaving last January to move to Brisbane Road.

Edwards remains without captain Robbie Weir, who underwent surgery on his knee this week following anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Liam Kelly is unlikely to be involved for Orient today, although doesn’t appear too far away from returning.

The ex-Oldham Athletic skipper has been sorely missed by the east Londoners since tearing his hamstring in October.

Kelly is expected to return for O’s next month and will most likely target the away clash at Yeovil Town on February 11.

