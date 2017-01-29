Teddy Mezague knows Leyton Orient must halt rot and head in right direction after Stags loss

Leyton Orient's Teddy Mezague heads clear at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

French defender disappointed with defeat at Mansfield Town, but determined to put things right

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Mezague knows Leyton Orient are in a bad situation and must do everything they can to improve after dropping into the relegation zone following a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

The O’s conceded two early second-half goals to suffer a fourth consecutive loss and fall to 23rd in the League Two table.

Ben Whiteman opened the scoring in the 48th minute after firing home from the edge of the area, before Danny Rose doubled the Stags’ advantage eight minutes later.

“Game after game it is the same result – we lose, so we’re in a bad situation and we have to stop this,” said Frenchman Mezague.

“It is not easy when you are conceding a lot and you don’t have many chances to score either.

“We worked hard to keep a clean sheet in the first half, but five minutes into the second half we concede.

“I know we need to keep working, even if it is not easy because we are at the bottom, but we have to carry on.”

Mezague highlighted one of Orient’s most recent problems – they keep conceding goals straight after half time.

Earlier in the campaign, set-pieces were a big issue for O’s and now it is staying focused having gone in level at the break.

At Exeter, Portsmouth and now Mansfield, Orient conceded five minutes after the restart and that is only analysing January.

It has been a problem for a while and, despite O’s trying several different combinations at the back, they continue to struggle in defence.

Orient’s number 19 did actually look quite solid during the first half at Stags, although struggled after the break like most of his team-mates.

Mezague has made just seven appearances for the east Londoners since signing in August on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has only recently recovered from a bad Achilles injury, but feels he is progressing well.

He added: “I’m not 100 per cent, although I’m almost there and I work hard during the week to keep up my fitness and recovery.

“I haven’t played in the UK before, so I have had to adjust my football and it hasn’t always been easy, but I’m working hard.”

Although Mezague has made some mistakes, the defender has looked fairly solid since his debut last month.

The centre back, over six-foot-tall, has given Orient more strength in the air and has a vital part to play between now and the end of the season.