Teddy Mezague knows Leyton Orient must halt rot and head in right direction after Stags loss

12:00 31 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Teddy Mezague heads clear at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

French defender disappointed with defeat at Mansfield Town, but determined to put things right

Teddy Mezague knows Leyton Orient are in a bad situation and must do everything they can to improve after dropping into the relegation zone following a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

The O’s conceded two early second-half goals to suffer a fourth consecutive loss and fall to 23rd in the League Two table.

Ben Whiteman opened the scoring in the 48th minute after firing home from the edge of the area, before Danny Rose doubled the Stags’ advantage eight minutes later.

“Game after game it is the same result – we lose, so we’re in a bad situation and we have to stop this,” said Frenchman Mezague.

“It is not easy when you are conceding a lot and you don’t have many chances to score either.

“We worked hard to keep a clean sheet in the first half, but five minutes into the second half we concede.

“I know we need to keep working, even if it is not easy because we are at the bottom, but we have to carry on.”

Mezague highlighted one of Orient’s most recent problems – they keep conceding goals straight after half time.

Earlier in the campaign, set-pieces were a big issue for O’s and now it is staying focused having gone in level at the break.

At Exeter, Portsmouth and now Mansfield, Orient conceded five minutes after the restart and that is only analysing January.

It has been a problem for a while and, despite O’s trying several different combinations at the back, they continue to struggle in defence.

Orient’s number 19 did actually look quite solid during the first half at Stags, although struggled after the break like most of his team-mates.

Mezague has made just seven appearances for the east Londoners since signing in August on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has only recently recovered from a bad Achilles injury, but feels he is progressing well.

He added: “I’m not 100 per cent, although I’m almost there and I work hard during the week to keep up my fitness and recovery.

“I haven’t played in the UK before, so I have had to adjust my football and it hasn’t always been easy, but I’m working hard.”

Although Mezague has made some mistakes, the defender has looked fairly solid since his debut last month.

The centre back, over six-foot-tall, has given Orient more strength in the air and has a vital part to play between now and the end of the season.

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

25 minutes ago George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster returns to native France after struggling to make impact in E10

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Yesterday, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

Leyton Orient player ratings: Heads drop at Stags

Yesterday, 16:00
Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town on Saturday in League Two

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham have had a useful reminder that they cannot underestimate lower-league opponents in the FA Cup after avoiding a “scandal” against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Sunday, January 29, 2017 Ben Pearce
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham were punished for being too relaxed in the first half of their thrilling showdown with Wycombe Wanderers – but he feels Spurs’ comeback shows how much he and his team-mates value the FA Cup.

Webb appointed Orient manager

Sunday, January 29, 2017 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

