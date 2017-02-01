Search

Advanced search

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

16:34 01 February 2017

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Archant

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Comment

Oraldo Kola was also on target for Riviera, with Todd Goodyear and Calum Jones replying. Forest Athletic are also through after goals from George Anthony and Ben Worfor earned them a 2-1 win against Wenlock Arms.

Bogdan Hevenuk and Yevhen Zhabskyy scored the goals as FC Krystal defeated The Challengers 2-0 in their second round tie.

In the Sunday Junior Cup, FC BKT were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out following their 2-2 draw with Woolwich 90.

Aaron Marston’s double, along with goals from Gieiu Barnard, helped El Valiente to a 4-4 draw against Mustard in the Premier Division. Andrew White, Joe Kelly, Tony Bradley and Hassan Hussain were on the mark for Mustard.

Charley Heatley struck a brace as Mile End overcame FC Niva 4-2, with Ricky Edwards and Shane Joseph also on the scoresheet and Constantin Troicu grabbing both Niva goals.

Ramilo Lopez and Christian Londono netted the goals as London United Sports defeated FC Bartlett 2-1, while London Meteors and Tottenham Phoenix fought out a 3-3 draw.

John Barber scored all four goals for Top Red in their 4-1 victory against Bristow City in Division One, with Jordan Smith notching a consolation for City.

Yusuf Olinjide’s hat-trick and a Darius Freeman goal earned FC Stepney a 4-1 win over Eagle, while Sammy Anjorin scored twice in Highfield’s 3-1 success against Birkbeck Orient.

Jack Colin, Chris Vassiliou, Ted Maxwell and Tom McGuire were on the mark for Kentish Albion as they edged out Dynamics 4-3. Ferhat Bilgili, Murat Gur and Alejandro Marcelino replied for Dynamics.

In Division Two, David Smith netted a treble as Boroughs United recorded a 3-1 victory over Delta Athletic, while Asha Dallas scored both the Jay Cubed goals in their 2-1 win against Tommy Flynn’s.

Martin Pelummy’s hat-trick proved fruitless for Regent’s Park Rovers as they went down 4-3 to Jack Barry’s, with Sam Fuentes scoring twice.

There were also doubles for Hacimac’s Alex Brisbane and Qasim Said of Walthamstow Red Star as their sides fought out a 3-3 draw.

Ryan McCarthy and Daniel Little scored two goals apiece, with Jason Gardner and Jamie Nicols also on the scoresheet as Caledonian Park routed ELE 6-0 in Division Three.

Michael Collins netted both Wojak goals in their 2-1 win against Alchemist, while Bocca Albion defeated Chelmo 2-0 and a brace from Ryan Leavens helped Waltham Forest to overcome Gladstone Wanderers 2-1.

Tom Harney rattled in six goals for FC22 as they thrashed Bethune 9-3 in Division Four, while Marco Ceccarelli grabbed a hat-trick in Boundary Estate’s 6-0 walloping of CP2.

Wembi Chenga also scored three times for Eastside, who beat Quinine 6-2, while Denne defeated Birkbeck Orient B 3-2, Bow Badgers won 3-1 against Eastway and East London and Wenlock Arms B drew 2-2.

Keywords: Mile End Premier Division Phoenix London Bristow City

Latest Hackney Sports News

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

17:00 George Sessions
Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Billericay Town boss believes ex-Reading striker can make his mark at Brisbane Road if given a regular run of games

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

16:34
Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

12:00 Ben Pearce
Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says Sunderland’s Jack Rodwell should have been sent off in the first half of Tuesday’s stalemate at the Stadium of Light - and he feels referee Lee Mason should have protected Spurs’ players better.

Ulrich move no more!

11:15 George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

French attacker has already played for two clubs this season after appearing for Chateauroux’s reserves back in August

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Schillaci hails Spurs Ladies’ game management ahead of cup semi-final showdown with West Ham

09:45 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies captain Jenna Schillaci (centre). Picture: Wusphotography.com

Spurs Ladies are one game away from reaching the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup Final for the third successive season - and they can take a big step towards defending their trophy when they take on London rivals West Ham in the final four on Wednesday.

Green links up with O’s

Yesterday, 22:01 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport County

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Yesterday, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists