Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo Archant

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oraldo Kola was also on target for Riviera, with Todd Goodyear and Calum Jones replying. Forest Athletic are also through after goals from George Anthony and Ben Worfor earned them a 2-1 win against Wenlock Arms.

Bogdan Hevenuk and Yevhen Zhabskyy scored the goals as FC Krystal defeated The Challengers 2-0 in their second round tie.

In the Sunday Junior Cup, FC BKT were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out following their 2-2 draw with Woolwich 90.

Aaron Marston’s double, along with goals from Gieiu Barnard, helped El Valiente to a 4-4 draw against Mustard in the Premier Division. Andrew White, Joe Kelly, Tony Bradley and Hassan Hussain were on the mark for Mustard.

Charley Heatley struck a brace as Mile End overcame FC Niva 4-2, with Ricky Edwards and Shane Joseph also on the scoresheet and Constantin Troicu grabbing both Niva goals.

Ramilo Lopez and Christian Londono netted the goals as London United Sports defeated FC Bartlett 2-1, while London Meteors and Tottenham Phoenix fought out a 3-3 draw.

John Barber scored all four goals for Top Red in their 4-1 victory against Bristow City in Division One, with Jordan Smith notching a consolation for City.

Yusuf Olinjide’s hat-trick and a Darius Freeman goal earned FC Stepney a 4-1 win over Eagle, while Sammy Anjorin scored twice in Highfield’s 3-1 success against Birkbeck Orient.

Jack Colin, Chris Vassiliou, Ted Maxwell and Tom McGuire were on the mark for Kentish Albion as they edged out Dynamics 4-3. Ferhat Bilgili, Murat Gur and Alejandro Marcelino replied for Dynamics.

In Division Two, David Smith netted a treble as Boroughs United recorded a 3-1 victory over Delta Athletic, while Asha Dallas scored both the Jay Cubed goals in their 2-1 win against Tommy Flynn’s.

Martin Pelummy’s hat-trick proved fruitless for Regent’s Park Rovers as they went down 4-3 to Jack Barry’s, with Sam Fuentes scoring twice.

There were also doubles for Hacimac’s Alex Brisbane and Qasim Said of Walthamstow Red Star as their sides fought out a 3-3 draw.

Ryan McCarthy and Daniel Little scored two goals apiece, with Jason Gardner and Jamie Nicols also on the scoresheet as Caledonian Park routed ELE 6-0 in Division Three.

Michael Collins netted both Wojak goals in their 2-1 win against Alchemist, while Bocca Albion defeated Chelmo 2-0 and a brace from Ryan Leavens helped Waltham Forest to overcome Gladstone Wanderers 2-1.

Tom Harney rattled in six goals for FC22 as they thrashed Bethune 9-3 in Division Four, while Marco Ceccarelli grabbed a hat-trick in Boundary Estate’s 6-0 walloping of CP2.

Wembi Chenga also scored three times for Eastside, who beat Quinine 6-2, while Denne defeated Birkbeck Orient B 3-2, Bow Badgers won 3-1 against Eastway and East London and Wenlock Arms B drew 2-2.