Search

Advanced search

Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

18:50 03 February 2017

Khalid Karimullah

Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Comment

Karen Hills’ Tottenham side won the Ryman Cup and the FA Women’s Premier League Cup last term and have carried their momentum into the current campaign.

The Lilywhites sit top of the Premier League South Division table after winning nine of their 10 league matches, drawing the other, and they will travel north for Sunday’s FA Cup tie in a confident mood.

“There’s definitely a different mentality within the team this season - not just one or two players but the squad as a whole,” said Soobadoo.

“Winning the two cups last season has definitely played a part in that and made us start believing in ourselves as individuals, as a team and in our coaches. It’s allowed us to perform and get the results we have so far this season.

“Blackburn won’t make it easy for us and there’s a reason why they’re top of their league too, so if we come away with the win it’ll send a big message out but most importantly push us on as a team for the rest of the season.”

“Every single player has stepped up this season and played an important role. From back to front, everyone’s doing their jobs and playing at such a high level.

“There’s been some tough games where we may have dropped points last season, but we’ve stuck together on the pitch and ground out results.

“You can tell that everyone wants to do well for each other. It’s a testament to the team and something I’m proud to be a part of.

“We’ve already shown this season that whether we’re playing home or away our game plan, preparation and mentality never changes.

“We’ll go into this game the same way we would any other - looking to put in a good team performance, win personal battles and come away with the win.

“We’re looking to go there and win and if we play how I know we can I’m confident the result will go our way.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

Yesterday, 18:50 Khalid Karimullah
Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Spurs boss: Erik Lamela has made ‘a massive improvement in the last few days’

Yesterday, 14:38 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela has made “a massive improvement in the last few days” and is now fully focused on returning to action for Tottenham.

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Yesterday, 14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Spurs boss: We must ensure we are ready to capitalise if Chelsea slip up

Yesterday, 14:06 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must stay in the second spot and ensure they are the best-placed team to challenge Chelsea if the Premier League leaders stumble.

It’s make or break time for Orient

Yesterday, 10:00
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fan Jacob Ranson gives his thoughts on events taking place at Brisbane Road over the last month

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists