Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Danny Rose has joined Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen in the treatment room after suffering a knee injury at Sunderland, while Kieran Trippier and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are also out of action ahead of Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

For Pochettino, the situation is reminiscent of the scenario in October and November, when Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld were unavailable and Lamela and Ben Davies also suffered injuries.

Spurs only won out of 10 games in all competitions between October 15 and November 26.

And, as the Lilywhites prepare to start an important month which includes a league game at Liverpool, an FA Cup tie at Fulham and a two-legged Europa League showdown with Belgian outfit Gent, Pochettino hopes history will not repeat itself.

“It’s a shame because all the injuries are for reasons we cannot manage,” he said. “It’s a knock here, another knock there, a bad tackle - you know.

“But it’s true we now have ahead a very busy period because we have the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and we need all the players in good condition to try to fight.

“It looks similar to what happened when we were playing in the Champions League, remember, and we had a few problems like this. We hope that in this situation the results will be different to what happened in November.

“I think now February is important. It’s a month that will mark our objective until the end of the season. Every game will be massive and be very important for us.”

