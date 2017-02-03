Search

Advanced search

Spurs boss: Erik Lamela has made ‘a massive improvement in the last few days’

14:38 03 February 2017

Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela has made “a massive improvement in the last few days” and is now fully focused on returning to action for Tottenham.

Comment

Lamela has been out of action with a long-term hip problem since October and, after becoming frustrated with his slow progress, he opted to get a change of scenery by spending some time with his former club Roma last month.

But the midfielder returned to London last Thursday and Pochettino has noticed a marked improvement in the 24-year-old’s mood.

“We were talking this morning and he was very positive,” said the manager. “We were joking. There were some rumours about him going back to River Plate.

“It was a little bit of a joke. I said ‘oh, you want to go back to Argentina?’ and he said ‘no, I want to stay here, to play for this club, to be in England and play football’. He is now very focused on his recovery and being available as soon as possible.

“That is a massive improvement in the last few days. It is very powerful, because if you believe, we are all capable – if you are focused on recovering from your problem.”

Pochettino has a mounting injury list ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris is expected to return after missing Tuesday’s match at Sunderland due to illness, but left-back Danny Rose limped off with a knee injury at the Stadium of Light. It remains unclear how long he will be missing.

“Now we need to wait until Monday - he will see the specialist and then we will explain,” said Pochettino. “There’s no indication [about a timescale] because now we need to see the results of his scan yesterday afternoon, and on Monday he’s going to see the specialist.

“Hugo will be ok. Yesterday and today he trained well, and he will be available for tomorrow. Then GK [Nkoudou] is going well, and Kieran Trippier, but they’re still out for tomorrow.

“For the next week he will be involved in the team training from day one and will be available for next week.

“Jan Vertonghen is very positive, he’s running outside and is positive. But he still needs a few weeks more. Maybe it’s two or maybe three weeks, but we’re very positive because his progression is very good in the last few weeks.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

Keywords: Jan Vertonghen Kieran Trippier Hugo Lloris Danny Rose Hart Lane Erik Lamela Mauricio Pochettino Premier League United Kingdom London Sunderland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

Yesterday, 18:50 Khalid Karimullah
Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Spurs boss: Erik Lamela has made ‘a massive improvement in the last few days’

Yesterday, 14:38 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela has made “a massive improvement in the last few days” and is now fully focused on returning to action for Tottenham.

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Yesterday, 14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Spurs boss: We must ensure we are ready to capitalise if Chelsea slip up

Yesterday, 14:06 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must stay in the second spot and ensure they are the best-placed team to challenge Chelsea if the Premier League leaders stumble.

It’s make or break time for Orient

Yesterday, 10:00
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fan Jacob Ranson gives his thoughts on events taking place at Brisbane Road over the last month

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists