Search

Advanced search

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

15:16 19 January 2017

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

EMPICS Sport

Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury is not as serious as was first feared – but he admits there is ongoing concern about Erik Lamela’s lack of progress after almost three months on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Comment

Vertonghen suffered ankle ligament damage during Saturday’s 4-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion and the initial reports suggested he would be out of action for around two months.

But Pochettino said: “We expect six weeks, less than our idea in the first moment. I don’t want to set the limit or time but I think it’s very positive, and when your mind is good and positive you can always recover early.

“In the first moment it looked really bad but this week when we assessed him with the doctor the scans showed it’s not how we thought at the beginning.”

“Jan is ok, he’s very positive. We’re pushing him a lot. After a few days he’s always spending the same time as us, 12 hours, at the training ground. It’s a little bit boring to see him!”

Asked whether there are any plans to sign another centre-back before the end of the January transfer window, Pochettino said: “We have plenty of players that can perform in his place. We are very happy with the squad and the players that we have, and we don’t need another.”

Pochettino’s update on Lamela’s recovery has been less positive, however. The Argentinian has not played since October 25 and has spent the last fortnight with his former club Roma.

The hope was that a change of scenery might improve the 24-year-old’s mindset and hasten his comeback, but there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Tomorrow he will do a scan, we have a scanner there,” said Pochettino. “It’s still difficult to give the time that he can come back.

“We need to wait tomorrow and then we’ll see what happens because there are still some problems and it’s not sure, the diagnostics.

“We now start to be concerned about him because it’s nearly three months and we’re still in a situation that isn’t moving on.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my new Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

Keywords: Mauricio Pochettino Jan Vertonghen Erik Lamela

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hackney Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hackney Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hackney Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hackney Sports News

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

36 minutes ago Ben Pearce
Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury is not as serious as was first feared – but he admits there is ongoing concern about Erik Lamela’s lack of progress after almost three months on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Mixed week for O’s young loanees

52 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Massey remains hopeful Orient can avoid relegation

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

In-form winger looks ahead to fixtures against Morecambe and Mansfield Town and discusses the 3-5-2 formation

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

07:25
Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

07:10
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

It’s often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors’ form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

Victoria Park Community League aiming to attract new teams for 30th season

Yesterday, 17:00 Ben Grounds
Technosys CC won the double in the Victoria Park League last season

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League is going from strength to strength, with plans afoot to mark its 30th anniversary at the heart of the amateur sports scene.

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Yesterday, 16:00 Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

Dunne departs O’s

Yesterday, 14:34 George Sessions
Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne departs O’s

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists