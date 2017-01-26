Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Mason, who came through Spurs’ academy and made 70 first-team appearances, suffered a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill on Sunday and was treated for eight minutes before being stretchered off while receiving oxygen.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, and Pochettino – who has just returned from Tottenham’s training camp in Barcelona - is keen to offer his support and encouragement in person.

“We were in Barcelona on Sunday watching the game and we saw live the situation,” he said. “We kept in touch with his family, his girlfriend Rachael and it was a difficult moment.

“We were very worried about the action, like all the people who know him. The action was hard and was difficult, but the good thing now is he’s recovering well, making a lot of progress and we will go after this press conference to see him and to see how he is.

“Jesus, [academy manager] Jon McDermott and I will go now, because it was impossible before. We arrived from Barcelona yesterday very late and now we have the opportunity to go. It will be fantastic to see him.

“It’s sure the players are in touch with him too - with his family, dad and girlfriend. The squad sent a video from Barcelona to him. He’s a special player for us, for me personally, and he grew up here at Tottenham. He’s a person that we love.

“He’s very strong. One of his strengths is to be strong in his mind - his mentality, his personality. I think he’s suffered a lot of injuries in the past and it’s sure that he can recover as soon as possible. He’s strong and he has people around him, like his family, that helps him - and of course us.”

